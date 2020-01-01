Online subscriptions:

An online subscription costs 140 euro per year or 75 euros for six months. If you subscribe on-line you also benefit from access to archives that date back to the newspaper's founding in 2005.

Note: Please allow for 24 hours after payment to process your online and in-person subscription (In most cases it will be faster).

Please select the options below and follow the payment and registration steps through the secure PayPal site.

Thank you for subscribing. For more information, do not hesitate to contact us at marketing@tiranatimes.com.

Buy button (1 year)

Buy button (6 months)