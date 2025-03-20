Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo Sign Defense Agreement: A New Military Alliance in the Balkans?
By Tirana Times
TIRANA, Albania, March 19th— Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo have signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening defense and security cooperation, marking a significant geopolitical development in the Western Balkans. The agreement, announced this week in Tirana, signals an increased level of military collaboration but stops short of forming a formal military alliance akin to NATO. While specific details of the agreement remain undisclosed, defense ministers from the three countries emphasized their commitment to enhancing military interoperability through joint education, training, and exercises. Additionally, the trilateral initiative will focus on countering hybrid threats and coordinating policies to facilitate Euro-Atlantic integration.
Serbia’s Strong Opposition
The move has sparked strong reactions from Serbia, which views the agreement as a threat to regional stability and its territorial integrity. Belgrade has formally demanded explanations from Tirana and Zagreb, claiming the pact undermines regional security and accelerates an arms race in the Balkans. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the agreement violates the 1996 military accords and accused the signatories of escalating tensions in the region.
Kosovo, however, dismissed Serbia’s concerns, asserting that the agreement is neither hostile nor directed at any specific country. Kosovo’s government framed the pact as a natural step toward strengthening its security infrastructure and integrating further into Western defense structures.
Geopolitical Implications: NATO’s Role and the Future of the Alliance
According to Albert Rakipi, head of the Albanian nstitute for International Studies in Tirana, the agreement should be viewed within the context of shifting transatlantic relations and broader geopolitical transformations. Rakipi noted that international Relations are becoming increasingly transactional, and uncertainties persist about NATO’s long-term commitment to
the Western Balkans. However, Rakipi emphasized that the trilateral agreement is not intended as a replacement for NATO. “It is clear that, for now, this remains a diplomatic initiative rather than a full-fledged military alliance,” he said. Experts in Pristina and Belgrade echo this sentiment, arguing that while the agreement marks an important development, it does not represent the foundation of a new collective defense structure similar to NATO’s Article 5 commitments. Ramadan Ilazi, a security researcher at the Kosovo Center for Security Studies (QKSS), pointed out that the timing of the agreement coincides with growing uncertainties about global security alliances. “This initiative strengthens Kosovo’s strategic defense options, especially since its NATO
accession path remains unclear,” Ilazi said, adding that it is more about strategic coordination rather than forming a full-scale military bloc. A NATO official told Radio Free Europe that the alliance is aware of the agreement but refrained from commenting on its specifics, stating that it is up to the signatory states to clarify their objectives.
Expanding the Alliance?
The joint declaration leaves room for potential expansion, with the three countries indicating that additional states may join. While no specific countries have been named, Serbia has
suggested that Bulgaria could be a potential future member. If the group expands, Ilazi argues that it could evolve into a regional security mechanism but not necessarily a formal military alliance that mirrors NATO’s structure.
Why Is Serbia Opposed?
Serbia has strongly opposed the agreement, calling it a provocation and a threat to its national security. The Serbian government summoned the Albanian and Croatian ambassadors for
clarification and warned that it would not tolerate unilateral actions that could “jeopardize Serbia’s territorial integrity and regional peace.” Kosovo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora responded by condemning Serbia’s stance, calling it aggressive and a violation of the Brussels Agreement. The ministry accused Serbia of attempting to maintain dominance in the region while obstructing Kosovo’s international partnerships. Moreover, Kosovo pointed to Serbia’s historical role in the conflicts of the 1990s, including ethnic cleansing campaigns and military interventions in Bosnia, Croatia, and Kosovo. Pristina also raised concerns over Serbia’s increasing military and political cooperation with Russia and Iran, arguing that this further destabilizes the region.
Croatia’s Defiant Response
In a direct rebuttal to Serbia’s objections, Croatian officials dismissed Belgrade’s concerns, asserting that Croatia does not require Serbia’s approval for its military and diplomatic initiatives. Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić took a firm stance, stating, “The time when Croatia had to seek permission from Belgrade is over and will never return.”
Similarly, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković downplayed Serbian accusations, emphasizing that the agreement is neither aggressive nor directed at any country. “We created
a document that supports reform efforts. It is not of a hostile nature,” Plenković stated, adding that Croatia, Albania, and Kosovo will continue to strengthen their regional security ties
regardless of external opposition.
Conclusion
As Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo deepen their defense cooperation, questions remain about how this trilateral initiative will shape regional security dynamics. While Serbia perceives the
agreement as a destabilizing factor, its signatories insist that it is a step toward enhanced security collaboration rather than military confrontation. For now, the Western Balkans continue to navigate a delicate balance of alliances, with NATO’s future role in the region still uncertain. Whether this new pact will lead to the formation of a more structured defense coalition remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly signals a shift in the regional security landscape.