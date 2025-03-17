Albanian Court Upholds Detention of Tirana Mayor Amid Corruption Investigation

By Tirana Times

TIRANA, Albania Wednesday March 12th—A special appeals court in Albania has upheld the pretrial detention of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, rejecting his request for a more lenient

security measure. The ruling, reaffirmed on Monday by Judge Engert Pëllumbi, has sparked significant controversy, with Veliaj’s legal team and supporters condemning it as excessive

and politically motivated.

Legal Defense Decries "Absurd" Ruling

Veliaj, accused of passive corruption, active corruption, money laundering, and asset concealment, had sought to overturn the February 12 decision of the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO), which ordered his arrest. His lawyer, Maks Haxhia, denounced the ruling as "unfounded and excessive," particularly considering the charges, which he argues fall more within the realm of administrative infractions rather than high-risk criminal offenses. Speaking after the decision, Haxhia, who also serves as the head of Albania’s National

Chamber of Advocacy, contended that detention should be reserved for cases supported by robust investigative material. "We expect a legal miracle from the Supreme Court because holding the mayor of the capital in detention under these circumstances is unacceptable," Haxhia stated. "This absurdity happens only in Albania. How can someone who has been democratically elected three times be considered a dangerous person?" Haxhia also criticized the Special Prosecution Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) for justifying Veliaj's continued detention on the basis of "intimidation." He argued that such a justification is procedurally unsound and lacks concrete proof of evidence tampering or witness coercion.

Wiretaps and Allegations of Procedural Overreach

A crucial component of the prosecution's case is a series of wiretapped conversations between Veliaj and his family, recorded while he was in a detention facility in Durrës. Prosecutors have cited these recordings as new evidence, but Veliaj has dismissed them as innocuous, calling for increased transparency and greater media access to court proceedings. His defense team has raised serious concerns regarding SPAK’s authority, particularly its surveillance practices. Haxhia pointed to reports that even a member of Albania’s Constitutional Court had been subject to wiretapping, describing it as a "scandalous situation" and warning of unchecked judicial overreach.

Political Ramifications for the Socialist Party

Veliaj’s arrest is a major blow to the ruling Socialist Party, coming just three months ahead of parliamentary elections. Long considered a close ally of Prime Minister Edi Rama and a frontrunner to succeed him as party leader, Veliaj’s detention has sent shockwaves through Albania’s political landscape. Rama, who is seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive term as prime minister, initially distanced himself from commenting on the arrests of party officials. However, after Veliaj’s detention, he broke his silence, openly criticizing SPAK and accusing certain prosecutors and

judges of political bias. He also hinted at post-election reforms targeting the justice system. The opposition has seized upon the arrest as evidence of longstanding corruption within the Socialist Party. Critics argue that SPAK had been slow to act against Veliaj despite mounting allegations, while the prosecution has aggressively pursued opposition figures such as former Prime Minister Sali Berisha and former President Ilir Meta. Opposition leaders have accused SPAK of selective justice, alleging that it has been weaponized to weaken political rivals while shielding ruling party officials until now. Public Reaction and Implications for Judicial Reform