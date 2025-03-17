EU’s Democratic Blind Spot in the Balkans

This is troubling. If the EU is serious about its democratic principles, it cannot afford to turn a blind eye to a government that delays meaningful reforms until the very moment negotiations are supposed to conclude. Reform schedules that push key democratic measures beyond 2027 raise legitimate concerns about whether the Albanian government is truly committed to democracy—or merely playing a waiting game.

Kos highlighted three key aspects of Albania’s so-called progress: stability, foreign policy alignment, and regional cooperation. Stability, of course, is a favorite term in Brussels, but in the Balkans, it often translates into “stabilocracy”—a system where autocratic tendencies are tolerated as long as they ensure geopolitical predictability. Albania’s foreign policy alignment is nothing new; it has been a rare point of political consensus for years. And while regional cooperation sounds promising, Rama’s approach, particularly in dealings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, has at times alienated Kosovo, raising tensions rather than fostering unity.

The EU’s annual reports on Albania have gradually become more critical, but these critiques often feel like a formality rather than a meaningful call to action. When the EU intervenes—

such as blocking Albania’s dubious “golden passports” scheme or the proposed fiscal amnesty that could have encouraged financial crime—it does so sporadically and without consistent enforcement. Meanwhile, high-profile cases of government overreach, such as the dismissal of the Venice Commission’s opinion on the parliamentary mandate of former Foreign Minister Olta Xhaçka, show that EU objections are easily brushed aside in Tirana.