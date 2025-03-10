Sweden Reaffirms Strong Support for Albania’s EU Accession Amid Geopolitical Shifts

By Lutfi Dervishi

Sweden remains a steadfast supporter of Albania’s European Union accession, citing the importance of enlargement in the wake of geopolitical shifts following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Minister for European Union Affairs and Nordic Cooperation Jessica Rosencrantz, who vizited today (March 10th) Albania,highlighted Sweden’s commitment to a merit-based enlargement process and underscored Albania’s significant progress in judicial reforms.

“In today’s world, unity is more important than ever,” the minister stated. “The war in Ukraine has reinvigorated discussions on EU enlargement, reinforcing the need for a stronger and more cohesive Europe.”

The renewed focus on EU expansion has created opportunities for the Western Balkans, with Albania and Montenegro emerging as frontrunners in the accession process. However, challenges remain, particularly in ensuring sustained implementation of necessary reforms.

Marking the 30th anniversary of Sweden’s EU membership, the minister reflected on the benefits and lessons that Albania could draw from Sweden’s experience. Access to the EU single market, increased global influence, and practical advantages such as student mobility and eliminated roaming charges were cited as key benefits of EU integration.

“Accession is not an overnight process,” the minister warned. “It requires long-term commitment, institution-building, and engagement from all sectors of society.”

Despite past concerns about “enlargement fatigue” within the EU, the minister asserted that member states are now more united in their support for enlargement. Sweden is pushing for continued progress by advocating that once candidate countries meet reform obligations, the EU must advance negotiations accordingly.

Sweden, known for its sustainable tourism policies, sees opportunities for collaboration with Albania, a country experiencing a significant tourism boom. “Sustainable tourism is not just about environmental preservation—it is also a strong economic opportunity,” the minister noted.

Economic resilience was another key theme, with Sweden emphasizing the importance of gradual integration into EU structures before full membership. The minister encouraged Albania to prepare its businesses and society for the economic transformations that EU accession entails.

With an increasing number of Albanians traveling to Sweden for work and education, both countries are exploring ways to enhance cultural exchanges. The minister emphasized that tourism and cultural ties contribute to a deeper understanding between nations and bolster public support for EU enlargement.

“We need to spread the word in Sweden about Albania’s potential as a travel destination,” the minister said, highlighting the growing interest of Swedish tourists in the country.

Among the reforms Albania must prioritize, judicial reforms and alignment with EU security policies were emphasized as critical. The minister praised Albania’s progress in establishing the Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK) but urged sustained efforts to uphold the rule of law and combat corruption.

“The EU accession process is not just about meeting criteria—it is about building a stronger, more resilient nation,” the minister concluded.

As Sweden continues to advocate for Albania’s EU integration, the minister reaffirmed that Sweden is both a supporter and an advocate for the country’s future within the bloc.

“We are here to assist Albania with technical reforms and push for negotiations to advance,” the minister said. “Sweden’s support is unwavering.”

The visit underscored Albania’s commitment to EU integration, with strong political and public backing for reforms that bring the country closer to membership. As momentum builds, Sweden remains a key ally in Albania’s path toward European integration.

