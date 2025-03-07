Promoting women’s leadership and participation in the next political elections is key for Albania  

By: Fiona McCluney, UN Resident Coordinator

Michele Ribotta, Chair of UN Gender Group

Tirana, 8 March 2025

The general elections of May 11, 2025,are an important opportunity to strengthen democracy in Albania and consolidate past achievements in advancing women’s leadership in decision-making. While Albania has made remarkable progress in promoting women’s political participation at the central level, - recognized by international community and human rights mechanisms – challenges remain. According to the 2025 ranking of the Inter Parliamentary Union, Albania currently holds the 44th position globally in terms of women in Parliament[1].[1]However, sustaining and expanding these gains requires additional measures to ensure meaningful participation, prevent regression and foster more progress.

Ahead of the campaign, and before candidate lists are finalized, the United Nations in Albania has engaged with political parties and other actors, advocating for full and meaningful participation of women in central elections, and presenting a set of recommendations in five key areas.

Enforcing and Exceeding Gender Quotas

The UN urges political parties to rigorously uphold the 30% gender quotas for multi-name lists (both fixed order and preferential voting), as mandated by the Electoral Code.[2]However, Albania has the potential to go beyond the minimum quotas and move toward equal representation (50/50 parity) between women and men in decision making. Achieving true diversity in terms of equal access to and equal power within decision-making systems is essential.[3]Certain groups of women remain systematically excluded from political processes, due to lack of opportunities. Political Parties must ensure the participation of all women, including those from underrepresented groups—such as women with disabilities, Roma and Egyptian women, young women, and rural women. This aligns with Albania’s international commitments under CEDAW, the National Strategy for Gender Equality (NSGE), and the Gender Equality Law (GEL).

Ensuring Political Party Support for Women Candidates

Strong support from the party leadership is essential for women meaningful participation in politics- not because women are incapable of winning elections, but because systemic gender barriers persist in traditionally male-dominated sphere. Political parties must actively promote women candidates by ensuring (i) equal access to campaign resources, political training[4], and leadership opportunities; (ii)internal monitoring and accountability mechanisms to track progress in gender equality (iii) fair advancement within party structures based on merit- free from gender bias and necessary arrangements for work-life balance.

Addressing Financial Disparities in Campaign Funding

Equal financial treatment is critical for women candidates. The Albanian electoral law does not regulate the internal financial distribution of public or other private funds among party candidates leaving women at a disadvantage. Many women candidates, lack equal access to campaign financing due to structural barriers and gendered stereotypes about fundraising. To prevent financial discrimination, political parties should (i) adopt internal regulations ensuring equal access to campaign funds for women candidates[5] and (ii) ensure full transparency in fund distribution within parties.

Countering Gender Bias, Harassment and Violence in Politics

Women candidates face disproportionate levels of harassment and bias both within political parties and in the media. Political parties should not tolerate the use of derogatory language, gender stereotypes and any form of gender-based violence in elections against women (and men) opponents. These issues are further exacerbated by the media (online and social media). A 2021UN Women media monitoring report revealed that traditional and social media consistently undermined women candidates in Albania’s national elections. In addition, a study conducted by UNDP confirmed that women politicians are more likely than men to experience psychological violence. Human rights bodies have called on Albania to (i) strengthen mechanisms to prevent hate speech, harassment and threats against women candidates, (ii) require to political parties to adopt codes of conduct to promote gender equality and combat harassment, (iii) hold social media companies accountable for discriminatory user-generated content.[ii]Media outlets and the Audiovisual Media Authority must play an active role in ensuring equitable media coverage and eliminate sexist narratives.

Increasing Women’s Voter Turnout and Electoral Influence

Political parties must engage both men and women equally, recognizing that women make up a large share of the electorate. In the 2021 national elections women constituted 48.07% of total voters, yet only 44.99% of eligible women cast their ballots. This lower turnout may not indicate a lack of political interest but rather systemic barriers to participation, as well as safety concerns. To address this, political parties should develop (i)gender sensitive electoral programs that include addressing challenges and priorities of women and girls from all socio-economic backgrounds (ii) ensure that women can vote freely, free from coercion, intimidation and family voting practices.

Globally, as well as in Albania, women have fought for - and won - the right to vote, to work, to lead. This year international women day marks 30 years from the historic world conference on women and the plan of action that emerged from the Beijing Summit, where the world made a promise: women’s rights are human rights. The next Parliamentary elections are an opportunity to show the country’s resolve not to step back on gender equality, but instead to march forward for all women and girls. Ensuring women’s full participation in politics is not just a women’s issue: it’s a societal and democratic imperative! Advancing women’s leadership in decision making and elected bodies is key to Albania’s democratic development and progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Women and men alike must reject the notion of women as passive spectators and work together to create a political system built on equal opportunities. By sustaining and advancing women in decision-making, we actively contribute to a more just and equal country for all Albanians.

[1] IPU (2025), Monthly ranking of women in national parliaments

[2]See 2024 amendments of the Electoral Code, https://data.ipu.org/women-ranking/?date_year=2025&date_month=01

[3]CEDAW Committee, General Recommendations No.40 (2024)

[4]One of the recommendations of the CEDAW Committee: CEDAW Committee (2023), Concluding observations on the fifth periodic report of Albania

[5] ibid