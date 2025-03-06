Albanian Government Shuts Down TikTok, Opposition and Experts Call It Censorship

The Albanian government announced on Wednesday a one-year suspension of the social media platform TikTok, arguing that the measure is necessary to protect children and enhance online security. However, the opposition and independent experts have labeled the decision as an act of censorship that could impact the electoral campaign planned for May 11.

Education Minister Ogerta Manastirliu declared the decision in a press conference, emphasizing that the temporary shutdown was recommended following consultations with over 65,000 parents and 1,300 meetings regarding the impact of social media on youth safety and psycho-emotional health.

Official Justification and Suspicions of Censorship

"The government has decided to temporarily shut down TikTok. Consultations with parents and security experts have shown that this platform may contain uncontrolled and harmful content for young people," stated Manastirliu.

The decision follows the killing of a 14-year-old boy by one of his peers a few months ago, an incident that the government has used as an argument to tighten control over social media. However, official investigation reports do not directly link this criminal act to TikTok usage.

Several media and human rights experts have described the decision as a disproportionate and unjustified measure. Flutura Kusari, an expert on freedom of expression at the European Center for Press and Media Freedom, stated that the decision violates citizens' rights to information and free speech.

"Completely shutting down a media platform is an extreme measure that violates freedom of expression and sets a dangerous precedent for democracy in Albania," Kusari said.

Reactions from the Opposition and Civil Society

Opposition leader Sali Berisha accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of attempting to control information and block space for the opposition’s campaign ahead of the elections.

"This is a clear act of censorship, an attempt to shut down one of the largest communication platforms for young people, precisely as the country approaches crucial elections," Berisha stated, announcing a mass protest on March 15.

Arlind Qori, leader of the new party Lëvizja Bashkë, called the decision an effort by the government to control public debate: "Despite such measures, the opposition and citizens will continue to demand transparency and their democratic rights."

Prime Minister Rama says that the “decision to temporarily shut down TikTok is, first, a decision made in broad consultation with 65,000 parents and teachers, and second, a decision made after the necessary technical capacities were established. Meanwhile, we are in a very positive dialogue with the company, which will soon come to Albania to present both a series of measures to increase children's safety, including in the Albanian language, and some innovations in the service of learning and studying."

Impact on the Upcoming Elections

The parliamentary elections on May 11 are considered an important test for Albania’s democracy and political stability. Rama’s government, which has been in power for 12 years, is aiming for a fourth mandate—something unprecedented in Albania’s pluralist history.

The shutdown of TikTok, a platform widely used by young people and opposition groups to share political messages and organize protests, is seen by government opponents as an attempt to limit free discussion and accountability in the run-up to the elections.

Will the Ban Be Enforceable?

It remains unclear whether the government will be able to effectively enforce this ban, given the decentralized nature of the internet and the possibility that users may resort to VPNs or other tools to access the platform. Previously, Prime Minister Rama had warned of measures against TikTok, but they were not successfully implemented.

While the government claims that the decision is technical and temporary, critics argue that it could have long-term consequences for freedom of expression and digital rights in Albania. For many citizens and civil society actors, this is a troubling signal for the future of democracy in the country.

Tirana, Albania