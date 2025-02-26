Albania’s Food Safety Scandal Highlights Rule of Law Deficiencies Amid EU Accession Talks

A recent scandal involving 10 tons of pesticide-laden mandarins distributed across Albania has once again exposed the country’s weak enforcement of food safety regulations and broader rule-of-law challenges. As Albania progresses in its European Union accession negotiations, the case underscores persistent governance issues that threaten the country’s path to EU membership.

The Scandal: Pesticide-Contaminated Mandarins Flood Local Markets

In December 2024, Croatian authorities rejected a shipment of 10 tons of Albanian mandarins after tests revealed dangerously high levels of Fosmet, a banned pesticide harmful to human health. Instead of being properly disposed of, the shipment was reintroduced into Albania’s domestic market and sold across multiple cities, including Berat, Vlora, Lushnje, and Tirana.

Authorities arrested three individuals allegedly responsible for the scheme: farmer Elton Tafa, collection center owner Arben Dyli, and Elson Tahiraj, a government inspector accused of issuing fraudulent phytosanitary certificates. They face charges including “Production and sale of food dangerous to human health,”“Violation of regulations on toxic substances,” and “Abuse of office.”

While legal action has been taken, the scandal highlights a broader, systemic issue: Albania’s chronic failure to enforce food safety laws effectively, putting public health at risk.

A Recurring Problem: Weak Oversight and Regulatory Failure

This is not the first time Albanian agricultural products have been rejected by EU member states due to safety concerns. Despite the existence of food safety regulations and laboratory testing infrastructure, the enforcement mechanisms remain alarmingly ineffective. Critics argue that some laboratories in Albania function merely as rubber-stamp institutions, issuing safety certificates without conducting thorough inspections.

The European market’s frequent rejection of Albanian produce raises concerns about the credibility of the country’s regulatory agencies. If the EU’s strict food safety regulations did not intervene, contaminated products would likely continue to circulate unchecked within Albania, posing significant health risks to consumers.

Implications for EU Accession and the Rule of Law

Albania officially opened accession negotiations with the EU in 2022, with hopes of concluding them by 2027. However, as Albert Rakipi from the Albanian Institute for International Studies notes, “EU accession is not just about foreign policy—it’s about building a democratic state and ensuring the rule of law.”

Brussels has long emphasized that Albania must strengthen its institutions, particularly in areas like governance, justice, and regulatory oversight. While EU negotiations may be formally labeled as discussions, Rakipi argues that “there is nothing to negotiate—Albania must meet the standards.”

The country’s weak enforcement of food safety laws is symptomatic of a larger problem: inadequate rule of law. Without significant improvements, Albania risks stalling in its EU accession process. The recent food safety scandal serves as yet another warning that reforms must go beyond political promises and translate into real, enforceable policies.

Will Albania Address the Issue?

The mandarins scandal may be a single incident, but it reflects deeper governance failures. Authorities have made arrests, but systemic reform is needed to prevent similar cases from recurring. The European Union will closely monitor how Albania responds, particularly as it moves forward in accession talks.

For Albania, European integration is not just a policy goal—it is a transformation process that demands stronger institutions, real enforcement of laws, and an unwavering commitment to public safety. The question remains: will this case mark a turning point, or will it fade into the long history of unaddressed regulatory failures?

By Tirana Times

TIRANA, Albania TT