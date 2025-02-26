UAE President’s Historic Visit to Albania Strengthens Bilateral Ties, Sparks Debate

In a rare and tightly scheduled diplomatic visit, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Tirana on Friday for a two-hour stay, marking the first-ever visit by a UAE leader to Albania. The trip, which included high-level meetings and the signing of two agreements, underscores a deepening economic partnership between the two nations, particularly in energy and security.

A Symbolic Visit Amid Growing Economic Ties

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who personally greeted the UAE president at Rinas Airport, described the visit as a “significant milestone” in relations between the two countries. “This partnership has strengthened remarkably in recent years,” Rama said in a statement a day prior to the visit.

Albania and the UAE formalized diplomatic ties in 1992, but economic cooperation has surged only in the last decade. UAE investments in Albania reached €52 million in 2024, marking a 280% increase over the previous year. Trade between the two nations also grew significantly, with Albanian exports rising by 45.5%. Direct flights connecting Tirana to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have further bolstered tourism and business exchanges.

Friday’s visit, though brief, was strategically timed ahead of Albania’s parliamentary elections on May 11, in which Rama and his Socialist Party are seeking a fourth consecutive mandate after 12 years in power. The opposition has accused the government of leveraging foreign investments for electoral gain, while critics question the transparency of several Emirati-backed projects.

Key Agreements on Energy and Security

During the visit, Albania and the UAE signed two major agreements:

between Albania’s state-owned energy firms (KESH and OST) and UAE companies Masdar and TAQA. The deal builds on an earlier agreement signed at COP29 in November 2024 for joint renewable energy projects. A smart surveillance initiative under the “Albania Smart City” project, signed between the Albanian Ministry of the Interior and UAE-based artificial intelligence firm Presight AI Ltd. The project involves installing AI-powered security cameras and advanced traffic management systems across major Albanian cities.

While the government hails these agreements as crucial for Albania’s modernization, privacy advocates have raised concerns over potential misuse of surveillance data. A similar memorandum, signed in April 2024 with Presight AI, was classified as secret, prompting criticism from human rights groups over transparency issues.

A Royal Welcome, A Private Meeting

Despite the UAE leader’s short stay, the Albanian government rolled out what appeared to be a state-level welcome. The official reception took place at the Palace of Brigades, formerly the royal palace of King Zog.

Following the welcoming ceremony, Rama and Bin Zayed held a closed-door meeting, with no press access or official statements afterward. The lack of public communication fueled speculation about the scope of their discussions, particularly regarding ongoing Emirati investments in Albania.

The Controversial Durrës Marina Project

One of the most scrutinized UAE-backed projects in Albania remains the €2 billion Durrës Marina, a luxury real estate development by EMAAR, the Dubai-based construction giant led by Mohamed Alabbar. The project, which involves converting Albania’s largest seaport into a high-end yacht marina and residential complex, has sparked political controversy and allegations of corruption.

Opposition leaders claim the deal violates Albania’s Stabilization and Association Agreement with the European Union. Critics also point to the potential economic impact of moving commercial port operations to Porto Romano, a relocation that could cost taxpayers €392 million.

The European Union, which had initially planned to fund upgrades to Durrës Port, withdrew its financial support, citing concerns over transparency. Some analysts warn that shifting control of a strategic NATO port to a real estate venture raises geopolitical implications, as Albania seeks closer integration with Western institutions.

Regional Energy Partnerships and Future Implications

The UAE’s increasing role in Albania’s energy sector also aligns with broader regional cooperation efforts. In January 2025, Albania, Italy, and the UAE signed a €1 billion trilateral agreement to construct an undersea energy link through the Adriatic Sea, allowing for renewable electricity imports.

While Albanian officials emphasize the project’s benefits in securing energy stability, details of the agreement remain scarce, and questions persist over its long-term impact on national energy sovereignty.

Looking Ahead

President Bin Zayed’s visit to Albania may have lasted just two hours, but its economic and political ramifications could extend far beyond. As Albania prepares for elections, foreign investments—particularly from the UAE—are likely to remain a contentious issue, with critics demanding greater transparency and accountability.

For now, the Rama government is framing the visit as a diplomatic victory, reinforcing Albania’s strategic importance in the Balkans while deepening ties with one of the world’s wealthiest Gulf states. Whether the economic benefits materialize as promised, however, remains to be seen.

By Tirana Times

TIRANA, Albania (Feb. 23, 2025)