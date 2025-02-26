A new book, The Lisbon Treaty and Transatlantic Dialogue: Significance and Inefficiencies, recently published by the EU Publications Office, provides a unique insight into the complex diplomatic dynamics between the European Union and the United States over the past three decades.

Written by Dr. Álvaro Renedo, a Spanish diplomat, researcher and Senior Associate Researcher of Albanian Institute for International Studies, the book is based on structured qualitative interviews with key figures from four U.S. administrations—Clinton, W. Bush, Obama, and Trump- and quantitative data analysis..

Álvaro Renedo’s research, which earned him the Extraordinary Doctorate Award, was conducted at Harvard University, where he was a Senior Fellow at the Belfer Center of Science and International Affairs. Under the guidance of notable mentors such as Nicholas Burns, Karl Kaiser, Joseph Nye, Araceli Mangas and Miguel Requena, he explored the impact of the Lisbon Treaty on transatlantic dialogue. His findings focus not only on the institutional structures shaping U.S.-EU relations but also on the pivotal role of individuals committed to fostering open diplomatic channels.

The foreword is written by Javier Solana, former High Representative for the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP), who praises the work for its depth and timeliness. Javier Solana, in his foreword, underscores the relevance of the book, particularly in light of current geopolitical tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "Strong relations between the United States and the European Union are essential for stability in Europe," he notes, adding that while institutions matter, the success of diplomacy ultimately depends on the individuals leading the dialogue. For a more in-depth perspective, refer to Solana's full foreword in Renedo’s book:

Álvaro Renedo Zalba’s book- A great milestone on the implications of the Lisbon Treaty for transatlantic dialogue

by Javier Solana,

I met Álvaro back in 2019 when he was working as a Spanish diplomat in the central headquarters of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We came into contact in Madrid, to discuss his future research ideas on transatlantic relations. I could not have been happier to help. Álvaro was about to embark on a fascinating opportunity as a Fellow at the Belfer Center of Science and International Affairs at Harvard University. And he was going to be in very good company under the guidance of Nick Burns and the supervision of Araceli Mangas, both of whom I deeply respect for their work in their respective fields. I spent some of the most formative years of my life as a doctoral student in the United States, just like Álvaro. I embarked on that journey filled with a deep sense of optimism, and I came back to Spain a more intellectually mature person. I am sure that, Álvaro, who has accomplished a great milestone in writing this PhD thesis on the implications of the Lisbon Treaty for transatlantic dialogue, has been equally impacted by this experience. Álvaro’s thesis could not have come at a timelier moment. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings war to Europe, the transatlantic relationship, and the dialogue that sustains it, has become more relevant than ever. Strong relations between the United States and the European Union are essential for stability in Europe. Dialogue in international affairs needs appropriate institutions that will make it possible. The Lisbon Treaty was a signal to the world that the European Union wanted to be a global player, precisely to make a more fluid dialogue between partners a reality. Few of us knew that the ‘perfect storm’, in the form of the successive international crises throughout the 2010s and the Trump presidency, would make that dialogue all the more difficult. With this thesis, Álvaro makes a crucial point. Promoting dialogue is not only a matter of having more institutions, or even the appropriate ones. Other factors come into play. Nevertheless, it is individuals committed to a common view of the world that are ultimately the subjects and drivers of that dialogue. Let us not forget that.

Javier Solana, former High Representative for the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP)