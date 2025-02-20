After the War, After the Wall, After the West

Lutfi Dervishi

It is not easy to summarize three eras in one sentence: post-war, post-wall, post-west.

Historian, commentator, and author Timothy Garton Ash articulated this postulate two years ago in his book “Homelands.”

Among these three eras, in one, we have been the luckiest country on earth. From a war-weary Albania, where the only certainty was absolute dictatorship and poverty, the second era—post-wall—was a blessing not only for Albania but for the entire Albanian nation. It was the era that brought development, security, and integration. Albania joined NATO, moved closer to the EU, Kosovo declared independence, and Albanians in North Macedonia gained the status of a state-forming element. From a forgotten country, Albania became a reliable partner for the West.

This era began with the fall of the Berlin Wall and is ending with the war in Ukraine and Trump’s election as President of the USA.

After the West?

With the war in Ukraine (2022) and the “new sheriff” in the White House (2025), the horizon has changed.

The West, the port where Albanians have anchored their hopes, today seems more fragile than ever. The USA and the EU are no longer at the peak of their power or unity. In Washington, a leader like Trump is challenging the liberal international order, prioritizing narrow national interests over traditional alliances (America First).

If the USA distances itself from Europe and withdraws from the Alliance—which is unlikely—Albania risks being left without geopolitical protection. NATO may no longer be the umbrella that shields us from storms, while EU enlargement may continue to remain an open and endless story, much like the fate of the young officer in Dino Buzzati’s The Tartar Steppe.

A weakened West has paved the way for other actors—Russia, China, and Turkey—to increase their influence in the Balkans. Will Albania be able to maintain its Western orientation, or will it seek a recalibration through a careful balance among rival powers while preserving its core alignment?

It is time to open our eyes and see the new reality, not to continue dreaming of the “world of yesterday.”

Until today, we have repeated as a mantra that “Albania has no Plan B” and “Albanians will unite in the EU.” But today, the facts are:

•Kosovo’s independence remains contested.

•Tensions in North Macedonia have resurfaced.

•Serbia has never hidden its ambition, waiting for better times for its objectives.

If the West withdraws, what keeps the Balkans calm?

A Historical Test

Albania faces a historical test: to strengthen democracy and support the EU as its sole strategic partner, even if this process is delayed, or to play a smart game, with potentially calculated surprises, by engaging with other actors without unhooking from the security guarantee.

At least regarding Kosovo, a major shake-up is needed.

If Washington withdraws from active engagement in Europe and the Balkans, Albania must take on a much larger role as an advocate and, as much as possible, a guarantor of Kosovo’s security and stability. This means:

•A more active diplomacy for Kosovo’s international recognitions, with actions, not rhetoric.

•A stronger engagement with EU countries that have not yet recognized Kosovo, especially Greece and Spain.

In this new reality, Albania must dare to do what it has not yet dared:

•A full, comprehensive coordination, without taking sides here or there, without paternalism.

•A de facto economic integration with Kosovo, aiming to create a common market without customs barriers, with harmonized fiscal policies, and with joint strategic investments in energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Kosovo has increased its military budget by 80 times. Albania must not only increase defense funds but also have stronger military coordination with Kosovo.

So far, official Tirana has followed a conciliatory, even soothing, approach with Belgrade.

This policy may no longer work, especially if Serbia, with Russia’s support, becomes more aggressive towards Kosovo.

What if the USA changes course?

If the USA reduces its engagement or withdraws from the continent due to its focus on the Pacific, we must seriously consider how to fill the vacuum created. It is not thought that the USA entered Kosovo to withdraw. This should not serve as an approach to frighten, nor as a lever in the internal political game.

With which partners should economic and military cooperation deepen?

Being aware of Albania’s role, weight, and space in the Balkans, we should neither fall into the trap of fear, destabilization, nor remain passive spectators to developments.

For now, the biggest challenge remains maintaining internal stability:

•The 35-year political conflict,

•Corruption,

•The inability to hold uncontested elections,

•The rule of law.

Albania can no longer rely blindly and with an idealized belief in the West as in the past. More responsibility must be taken for the future by acting wisely to secure our interests.

Otherwise, we may face a return to the post-war era, this time not because of communism, but due to chaos and miscalculations.

If the post-wall era was the era of hope and progress, the post-west era could bring uncertainty and insecurity.

One thing seems certain: the new world no longer promises gifts from the West.

We are in a different world, and we need to wake up from our sleep.