Saudi Arabia at the center of global foreign policy hosting USA-Russia talks

Saudi Arabia has consolidated its rising position in the global affairs arena, emerging as a focal point for the ongoing talks between USA the Russia for a variety of issues including recalibrating their bilateral relations and ultimately reaching an agreement about stopping the war in Ukraine.

Representatives from the US and Russian administration, including US State Secretary Marko Rubio and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov convened in Riyadh on February 18 to agree on re-opening embassies in the respective capitals, starting preparations for a potential meeting between President Trump and Putin as well as trying to chart a path forward for reaching a deal that would put an end to the war in Ukraine.

The engagement to host the talks and maximize efforts for their success comes straight from the royal family. As the US-Russia negotiations round opened, the Saudi Press Agency announced that “upon directives from” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, talks between Russia and the U.S. are taking place in Riyadh as “part of the kingdom’s ongoing efforts to promote global security and peace”.

Dr Albert Rakipi, Chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS), highlights the specific importance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia beyond its mediator role. “At a first glance some would argue that Saudi Arabia appears to simply provide an international venue for the for high-level diplomatic negotiations between major powers on the most critical issues of international security and peace. However, essentially, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a leader aiming to contribute to addressing the most problematic global security and peace challenges, such as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is increasingly demonstrating both the will and the capacity to make a significant contribution to resolving these two conflicts,”- Rakipi commented to Tirana Times.

Saudi Arabia has had an active role during the war in Ukraine offering several times itself as suitable setting for negotiations as well as calling for peace in the highest levels of international organizations.

Back in 2016, Saudi Arabia was the first country that President Trump visited during his first administration. He has followed to praise often times the Kingdom and its leaders for their vision and contribution to regional stability and overall peace.

Being perceived as trusted, reliable partner for all international partners especially those on sparring sides, Saudi Arabia has positioned itself in a very advantageous way to facilitate some of the most challenging discussion between global players and making its mark on the future of foreign policy.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role for the situation in the Middle East and will most likely be consulted as such in future decision making processes for the region, even beyond the current fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Of particular interest will be the revival of efforts to extend the Abraham accords- a major diplomatic achievement- to the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israel, something that is central to president Trump’s agenda he himself mentioned to reporters on his Inauguration day in January this year. The potential participation of Saudi Arabia in the Abraham Accords has the potential to contribute to a lasting peace in the Middle East.