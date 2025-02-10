Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj arrested on corruption charges

TIRANA, Feb. 10, 2025 - The mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, was arrested Monday afternoon by order of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK).

Judicial police officers entered Veliaj’s office at around 2 p.m. and escorted him to a detention facility. An arrest warrant has also been issued for his wife, Ajola Xoxa, who is reportedly outside Albania.

In December, prosecutors revealed evidence implicating Veliaj and his family members in multiple criminal offenses, including “passive corruption,” “active corruption,” “money laundering” and “concealment of assets.”

