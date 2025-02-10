The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Albania organizes the event “International Arabian Leopard Day”

Saudi Embassy Leads Efforts to Protect the Endangered Arabian Leopard

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Albania, in collaboration with the Municipality of Tirana and the Zoological Garden, took a leading role in raising awareness about the conservation of the Arabian leopard—one of the world’s rarest species. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, the embassy organized a major event, making it one of the most significant initiatives of the year dedicated to the protection of this extraordinary animal.

The Arabian leopard has been declared endangered by the World Health Organization (WHO), placing it among the most threatened animals globally. Through this initiative, the Saudi Embassy reinforced its commitment to wildlife conservation and international cooperation in safeguarding endangered species.

A Symbolic Walk for Environmental Awareness

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Albania, in cooperation with the Municipality of Tirana and the city’s Zoological Garden,The event began with a symbolic walk from Tirana’s Artificial Lake to the Zoological Garden, delivering a strong message about the importance of nature conservation and biodiversity protection.

During the official opening ceremony, the Saudi Ambassador, Mr. Faisal Hifzi, emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to wildlife preservation and the importance of international cooperation in protecting endangered species. The Deputy Mayor of Tirana, Ms. Keti Luarasi, expressed her gratitude for this initiative and highlighted its role in educating and raising public awareness about environmental issues.

Education and Entertainment for Children

The event featured a variety of educational and entertaining activities for children, allowing them to learn more about the Arabian leopard in an interactive and creative way. Activities included leopard painting, interactive games, and storytelling about the life of this species in the wild. Additionally, wildlife experts held discussions on the challenges facing the Arabian leopard and the necessary steps to prevent its extinction.

Saudi Culture and Broad Participation

A special section dedicated to Saudi culture added a unique dimension to the event. Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy traditional Saudi coffee, dates, and other typical Arabian delicacies, offering them a closer look at the country’s rich traditions.

The event attracted a large number of citizens, including families, students, and academics, who appreciated the efforts made toward biodiversity conservation. Organizers hope that this initiative will inspire more people to take action in protecting nature and wildlife.

This activity is part of a broader effort by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Albania to enhance cultural dialogue and promote cooperation in environmental conservation.