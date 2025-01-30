Archbishop Anastasios, who revived Albania’s Orthodox Church, laid to rest, marking end of an era

TIRANA, Jan. 30, 2025 - The Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania bid farewell to its long-serving leader, Archbishop Anastasios Yannoulatos, on Thursday, marking the end of a transformative era for the church and Albania’s religious landscape.

The 95-year-old archbishop, who led the revival of Albanian Orthodoxy for more than three decades, was laid to rest behind the Cathedral of the Resurrection in Tirana -- one of the hundreds of places of worship rebuilt under his leadership.

Dignitaries from across the Orthodox Christian world, the leaders of Albania's other religious communities as well as political leaders from Albania and Greece, attended the funeral, underscoring Anastasios’ far-reaching influence.

The funeral mass was led by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew, the first among equals in the Orthodox Church. Almost all Orthodox global religious leaders were also present, with the notable exceptions of Serbia and Russia.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, attending the funeral, praised the archbishop’s role in promoting religious tolerance. “I wish him to rest in peace and extend my condolences to all his collaborators and the members of the Orthodox faithful community,” Rama said in a statement.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, along with a delegation of five ministers also attended the funeral, sitting next to Rama and Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha, who in a statement expressed his greatest appreciation for the "immortal contribution … in the resurrection from the ashes of the communist dictatorship of the Autocephalous Church of Albania.”

-A legacy of revival and proving critics wrong-

When Anastasios arrived in Albania in 1991, the country was emerging from one of the most repressive atheist regimes in history. Under communist dictator Enver Hoxha, religious institutions had been outlawed, places of worship destroyed or repurposed, and clergy persecuted. Orthodox Christianity, once a cornerstone of Albania’s religious identity, had been reduced to a shadow of its former self.

Appointed by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople to oversee the Albanian Church’s revival, Anastasios faced immense challenges. Over the next three decades, he spearheaded the reconstruction of more than 150 churches and monasteries, established theological schools, and reintroduced Orthodox Christian education to Albania. His efforts extended beyond spiritual matters, leading to the creation of hospitals, orphanages and social programs benefiting Albanians of all faiths.

“He was a builder, in every sense of the word,” historian Aurel Plasari told Albanian media. “Not only did he physically reconstruct religious sites, but he also fostered a climate of interfaith dialogue that was crucial for Albania’s post-communist recovery.”

Despite these accomplishments, Anastasios’ tenure was not without controversy. As a Greek national leading the Albanian Orthodox Church, his appointment was met with resistance from Albanian nationalist groups who argued that the Church’s leadership should be distinctly Albanian. The issue of Greek influence in Albania’s Orthodox community remained a point of contention throughout his tenure.

However, his contributions to Albania were ultimately recognized, with his critics proven wrong, and in 2017, he was granted Albanian citizenship and decorated with one of Albania’s highest civilian honors.

-A champion of religious tolerance-

Beyond the Orthodox community, Anastasios played a pivotal role in promoting interfaith harmony. Albania, which also has large Muslim, Catholic and Bektashi communities who live together with the secular majority, has often been cited as a model of religious coexistence. Under his leadership, the Orthodox Church actively participated in initiatives fostering dialogue between religious communities.

His work was recognized internationally. As an active member of the World Council of Churches, Anastasios advocated for peace and religious understanding on a global scale. His theological writings, which combined deep scholarship with a commitment to social justice, were widely respected in religious and academic circles alike.

-What comes next for Albania’s Orthodox Church?-

With Anastasios’ passing, the leadership of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania enters a new phase. The Holy Synod has named Metropolitan Joan Pelushi of Korçë as the interim overseer of the archiepiscopal throne, but the process of selecting a permanent successor will be closely watched, both within Albania and beyond.

Given the historical tensions over Greek influence in the church, many expect strong calls for an ethnic Albanian to assume the role. However, any transition will also require maintaining the church’s independence and its ties to the broader Orthodox Christian world.

For many Albanians, regardless of religious affiliation, Anastasios’ departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the country’s post-communist history.

-A final resting place in Tirana-

Archbishop Anastasios was laid to rest in accordance with his final wishes -- within the Cathedral of the Resurrection in Tirana, a church that stands as a testament to his life’s work. Thousands of mourners gathered to pay their last respects, reflecting the deep respect and admiration he earned over decades of service.

As his funeral procession passed through the streets of the capital, the bells of the cathedral tolled in mourning. In his final years, Anastasios had often spoken of his hope that Albania’s Orthodox Church would remain a beacon of faith, resilience and unity.

That vision now rests in the hands of his successors.