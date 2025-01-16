Kushner granted ‘strategic investor’ status for Sazan development ahead of Trump’s inauguration 

TIRANA, Jan. 16, 2025 - Albania has officially approved Jared Kushner's ambitious plans to transform the uninhabited Sazan Island into a luxury eco-resort.

The Albanian government’s Strategic Investments Committee granted strategic investor status to Kushner’s Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC late last month, just three weeks ahead of the return to the White House of Donald Trump, Kushner’s father in law.

The €1.4 billion project aims to turn parts of the 562-hectare island, once a closed communist-era military base, into an upscale destination featuring a marina, luxury residences, fine dining options and high-end accommodations. Stretching across 45 hectares, the project is expected to place Albania firmly on the map of elite Mediterranean tourism.

Married to President Donald Trump's daughter, Kushner served as a senior adviser in Trump’s first administration. He first floated the idea of developing the island in early 2024 after vacationing in Albania and meetings with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Speaking to international media at the time, Kushner described Sazan as “a stunning and untouched coastline, among the most remarkable I’ve seen anywhere in the world.”

Several critics of the deal told Albanian media the greenlighting of the project just ahead of change of administration in the United States was a transactional approach by Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama vying to woo the Trump administration’s attention away from Rama’s historic ties with Trump’s political enemies in the U.S. left and a series of corruption scandals involving Socialist Party officials.

-Rama support and strategic status-

Prime Minister Rama has enthusiastically backed the initiative, referring to it as a “fantastic opportunity” to turn Sazan into “a crown jewel of Mediterranean tourism.”

The government’s strategic investor designation provides Kushner's company with significant advantages, including expedited permits, licences and access to state land needed for the project.

However, the ten-year status comes with conditions. Kushner’s company must fulfil specific action points outlined by the government and formalise a cooperation agreement with Albanian authorities, subject to parliamentary approval. The decision also requires the submission of detailed plans and legal documentation within 60 working days of receiving notice.

-Proponents see a boost in tourism-

Proponents see the Sazan Island project aligns with Albania’s long-term goals to revitalise its tourism sector and attract high-value international visitors. In recent years, the government has partnered with global developers to overhaul its coastline, including a €2 billion investment in the Durrës waterfront by UAE-based Mohamed Alabbar.

As part of the Sazan deal, Kushner’s Atlantic Incubation Partners will form a joint venture with state entities such as the Albanian Investment Corporation (AIC) and the Albanian Seaports Development Company (ASDC). The ASDC, established in 2023, has played a key role in similar large-scale infrastructure projects along Albania’s coast.

While timelines remain vague, the project is planned in three phases, aiming to combine sustainability with luxury. Reports suggest that Aman Resorts, a world-renowned luxury hospitality brand, may oversee the resort’s operation.

-Kushner eyes broader investments-

The Sazan Island development is part of a broader portfolio of projects Kushner is exploring in the region. Last year, he hinted at a second Albanian investment in Zvërnec, near Vlorë, envisioning a resort with up to 10,000 rooms and villas. However, this project remains in the conceptual stage.

Beyond Albania, Kushner is advancing plans to redevelop three abandoned blocks in Belgrade, Serbia. These sites, located in the heart of the capital and vacant since NATO airstrikes in 1999, will be transformed into a luxury hotel, residential spaces, and commercial zones.

Kushner founded Affinity Partners after leaving his White House role, leveraging his government experience to secure major investments. The firm manages $3.1 billion in assets, including $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Kushner has positioned himself as a key figure in channeling global capital into transformative real estate projects.

“This initiative will not only redefine Albania's tourism landscape but also attract high-value visitors and investors,” Kushner remarked last year.

-Military presence removed ahead of development-

For Albania proponents, the Sazan Island project represents a pivotal step in transforming its image from a hidden gem to a sought-after destination for luxury tourism.

To facilitate the project, Albanian President Bajram Begaj signed a decree last December removing parts of the island from military jurisdiction, clearing the way for private investment. Previously designated as the “Sazan Naval Training and Firing Range,” the site is no longer part of Albania’s military deployment strategy.

But Sazan Island, a 5-square-kilometre outcrop located 30 kilometres from Vlorë overlooking the Otranto Strait, has had a long history as a strategic military base. The first base was developed by Italy after World War I to control the strait and then the island was taken over by Albania following Italy's defeat in World War II and continued to serve military purposes under communism. In the late 1990s, Italy’s Guardia di Finanza briefly used the island to combat human trafficking across the Adriatic. In the 2010s, after Albania joined NATO, it became a site for training exercises involving several allied countries, including the United Kingdom.

With the exception of military families sent to the base, the island has historically been uninhabited because it lacks fresh water that can sustain a large population.