1980s icon Simaku returns to the spotlight after decades of emigration hardship

TIRANA, Dec. 26, 2024 - Parashqevi Simaku, once Albania’s darling of song and stage, has re-emerged in the public eye after years of hardship, including a period of homelessness in New York City.

The beloved singer, known for her velvety voice and electrifying performances during the 1980s, is now reclaiming her place in the hearts of Albanians worldwide.

Simaku, who shot to fame with her memorable performances at the Festivali i Këngës, disappeared from the public scene in the 1990s after emigrating to the United States amid the wave of Albanians seeking better opportunities abroad.

For Simaku, the American dream proved elusive. After personal struggles, including a divorce and separation from her child, she found herself in dire circumstances, living on the streets of New York. It was a far cry from the glamorous life she once led as one of Albania’s most cherished performers.

Her family in Albania and other well wishers had lost contact with for years, only to reestablish them recently.

Simaku’s story took a positive turn earlier this year when members of the Albanian-American community in New York recognized her from a newscast featuring homeless people and rallied to her support.

Fundraising campaigns, organized by prominent community members helped her secure stable housing and the resources to rebuild her life.

Now, Simaku will likely make a triumphant return to Albanian public space. In a heartfelt appearance on a national television special, she performed one of her classic hits, moving viewers with her voice and her story of resilience.