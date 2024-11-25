THE HISTORY OF AN ART GALLERY

ON THE OCCASION OF 10th ANNIVERSARY OF GALERIAKALO

With the exhibition titled PROMENADE organized last week, FONDACIONI KALO ART and GALERIAKALO celebrated their 10th anniversary. A selected number of artworks by Masters, and other well-established artists were displayed on that occasion. GALERIAKALO was founded in November 2014 to support fine arts through art activities across Albania and beyond. The then Minister of Culture, Mrs. Mirela Kumbaro, cut the ribbon and “blessed” the gallery as an important public good that came at the right time.

Today, after 10 years, anyone can appreciate the contribution of GALERIAKALO to the building of bridges between artists, collectors, galleries, museums and other art-related institutions. In the last decade hundred exhibitions were organized thanks to also the support of Albanian embassies in Paris, Slovenia and The Hague, as Embassies of Austria, Italy, France, Denmark, Australia, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Germany, Switzerland and the UK to Albania, AK-Invest, Alpha Bank, FAVA, KALO & ASSOCIATES, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, New York University in Tirana, Credins Bank, Societe Generale, Tirana Bank, Tirana Business Park, Union Bank, Vodafone, AK PARTNERS, Tirana Municipality, Tirana Times.

GALERIAKALO has a fantastic track record having organized a hundred exhibitions in Albania with various themes as POWER OF RED │ PEOPLE SPLIT CANVAS │ FACES │ TRANSPARENCY │ ALBANIA THROUGH A LENS │ PROXIMITY │ INSPIRATION │ "NO THEME" │ 21st MARCH CHALLENGE │ IN LIEU OF A DIARY │ VIEWPOINTS │ COMMUNICATION MEDITERRANEAN COLOURS │ CONVERGENCE │ REVIVAL OF REMNANTS │ HOSTEL │ THE 21ST PHOTOGRAPH │ MEMORIAS REFLECTIONS & DOGS │ FRAGILITY │ BEHIND │ WONDERS OF A PENCIL │ DIALOGUE │ COREOGRAPHY OF HAPPINESS │ CONFLICTING VALUES │ COLORS AND SHAPES │ TOGETHERNESS │ A LIFE BY THE CANVAS │ POWER OF PETALS │ LEGEND OF A CASTLE │ STORIES ON WOOD │ POEMS ON CANVAS │ STILLNESS │ HABITAT │ COMFORT DISCOMFORT │ NAKEDNESS SPEAKS │ POWER OF GRACE AUSTRIANS AT HEART

The promotion of Albanian arts in other countries is also a feature that makes their contribution seamless. Thanks to the generosity of GALERIAKALO Albanian arts and artists have been exposed to art fairs in ● MILAN ● PARIS ● STRASBOURG ● WASHINGTON D.C. ● THE HAGUE ● VANCOUVER ● SALONIKI, etc.

On this occasion, Tirana Times wishes both FONDACIONI KALO ART and GALERIAKALO an endless successful journey!