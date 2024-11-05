Baku hosting Global Summit of Religious Leaders within the framework of COP29

Baku, Azerbaijan - On November 5-6, 2024, the city of Baku is hosting the Global Summit of Religious Leaders within the framework of COP29, a highly significant event that brings together religious leaders and prominent figures from around the world to discuss the challenges of the climate crisis and the role that faith and religions can play in addressing this global threat.

The opening ceremony of the summit was led by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, and the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, who emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to environmental protection and the country’s dedication to contributing to the global effort in addressing the climate crisis. This high-level summit gathers religious leaders from all over the world who share their perspectives and discuss the transformative role that faith and interfaith dialogue can play in building a greener and more sustainable future for our planet.

The core theme of the summit is "World Religions for a Green Planet," covering crucial topics such as the impact of climate change on global life and well-being, promoting environmental awareness through religious and belief organizations, and the role of interfaith dialogue in combating the effects of the climate crisis. The summit’s plenary sessions also address the challenges posed by conflict and violence on the environment and the urgent need for a unified approach against ecocide and environmental destruction.

The participation of religious leaders from around the globe underscores the importance of international cooperation on environmental issues and the shared future of humanity. This summit reflects the belief that religion has a significant role to play in raising awareness and promoting sustainable policies that protect the planet for future generations.

Representing Albania, Dr. Arben Ramkaj, Chairman of the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, shared Albania’s successful experience in interfaith coexistence and commitment to environmental protection within a religious context. His participation reinforces Albania’s dedication to contributing to global efforts to protect the planet and to building bridges of cooperation between civilizations and faiths for a sustainable future.

Through this summit, COP29 also highlights the importance of an international platform where religious leaders and political leaders can come together to develop new policies and enhance efforts to tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time—climate change.