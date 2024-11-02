Story Highlights

DURRES, Oct. 31, 2024 – A cargo ship laden with over 100 containers of suspected hazardous waste, which arrived in Albania from Singapore, remains anchored off the coast of Durres for the fourth consecutive day.

The ship's entry into port has been delayed by authorities awaiting necessary safety preparations, intensifying a national debate on environmental responsibility, regulatory failures, and government transparency.

The vessel’s cargo was returned to Albania following a complex international voyage. Originally shipped from Durres in July, the waste — allegedly toxic dust from metallurgical plants — was rejected by Thailand following advocacy group Basel Action Network’s (BAN) warnings. The waste, reportedly containing harmful metal residues, was marked by BAN as potentially hazardous, sparking Albania's latest environmental and political scandal.

This week, Albanian prosecutors seized the cargo, part of an investigation into potential violations, including smuggling restricted goods and environmental contamination. Despite this, the ship remains stationed a kilometer offshore, waiting for a secure location for inspection and storage. Authorities stress the need for rigorous environmental precautions before the containers can be safely unloaded.

Several analysts speaking to Albanian media have expressed concern that the materials did not originate in Albania, but that the county is being used as a point of waste trafficking.

Political and environmental concerns

The incident has ignited political tensions, with opposition parties accusing senior officials of orchestrating a cover-up and calling for an independent inquiry. Opposition MP Agron Shehaj alleged that top government figures facilitated the cargo’s original departure from Durres and are now obstructing the investigation, citing potential high-level corruption. He expressed skepticism that authorities could provide unbiased information, citing a pattern of secrecy and potential misinformation by implicated officials.

In parliament, Interior Minister Ervin Hoxha assured that law enforcement and environmental agencies are coordinating efforts to secure the cargo. He emphasized that the containers will be stored and monitored with 24-hour surveillance in a secure facility to mitigate any risk to public health and the environment.

Public outcry and calls for transparency

The Basel Action Network has demanded transparency, urging the Albanian government to open the containers for public inspection and conduct independent laboratory tests. The organization argues that the waste could exceed permissible toxic levels, posing a risk not only locally but internationally. BAN representatives, who were present in Durres when the containers were returned, called for multiple analyses by independent bodies to ensure accurate assessment of the materials.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), in conjunction with Albanian authorities, has reportedly opened an investigation to determine whether the incident breaches European waste export laws, especially given that Albania serves as an entry point for waste intended for other non-European countries. The probe reflects growing European concerns over the integrity of waste disposal regulations in the region and Albania’s role in such transnational environmental issues.

Albanian authorities have pledged comprehensive testing of the cargo to assess its exact composition and toxicity levels.

The boomerang journey comes after the suspicious material was first loaded into containers at the port of Durres in July . After leaving the port of Durres, the containers traveled to the port of Trieste in Italy. There, the containers were loaded onto two other transport ships belonging to the Danish company Maersk. From the Italian port, along the Mediterranean Sea and the coast of Africa, the goods were initially sent to Singapore, from where they would continue their journey to what would have been their final destination, Thailand.

