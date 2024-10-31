USA and Albania toast the 248th Anniversary of US Independence Day

Courtesy of New York Magazine

Erjola Braha, recently celebrated by Forbes Italia, presents Robert Mondavi’s wines at the official ceremony organized in Tirana on the occasion of US Independence Day.

The United States Embassy in Tirana celebrated the 248th Anniversary of US Independence with a prestigious event, which saw the participation of the highest representatives of international and national institutions and communities in the country.

The Chargé d’Affaires, David Wisner, underlined during the ceremony, the great bonds between the United States of America and Albania.

In his speech, Mr. Wisner highlighted how both nations share a deep appreciation of freedom and mutual cooperation.

He also recalled how the presence of a vital Albanian community in the United States actively contributes to the American economy and, at the same time, keeps cultural ties with the motherland alive. Mrs. Erjola Braha, CEO of Alehandro Group, a historic company specialized in the importation of wines into Albania and the entire Balkan area, also took part in this exclusive event and, during the evening, had the opportunity to present to the selected guests the Californian wines by Robert Mondavi.

Erjola Braha

Mrs. Braha, according to Forbes Italia which crowned her “Ambassador of Excellence and of European Wine”: known as Lola, young CEO of Alehandro Group, based in Tirana but with international relations throughout the world, is known in the winemaking circles as the “Woman of Wine”, bringing added value throughout the vast Balkan area. After creating the leading company in the sector “Alehandro Group”, with twenty years of experience, Erjola is today an Ambassador for dozens of wine excellences and consolidated partnerships with the major producers, including Robert Mondavi, Château Lafite Rothschild, Louis Roederer and Edmond Rothschild.

“The success of Alehandro Group” – highlights Lola – “was possible thanks to the precious support of national and international development partners, who have provided fundamental support to achieve these imperative goals.”

Extraordinary transformation of Albania is now visible to all, and I am confident that Albania will increase investments in tourism and other development sectors for the future.

“Definitely – confirms Lola – my country is experiencing a great period of growth and development which involves various sectors. Nowadays it becomes essential to train the new generations of hospitality professionals, capable of promoting the culture, history, traditions and values ​​of our country. Tourism and culinary, are also offering great satisfaction, attracting visitors from all over the world thanks also to the numerous natural and historical beauties. Furthermore, it is important to remember how the Albanian people are notoriously hospitable and grateful towards nations who contributed to supporting the country in its sustainable development. This spirit of appreciation and hospitality is one of our core values.”