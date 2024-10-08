2024 Jorgji Qirjako Translation Prize applications open

TIRANA, Oct. 8, 2024 - The Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) has announced the opening of applications for the prestigious annual translation award set up to honor Jorgji Qirjako, the institute’s former deputy director and one of Albania’s most prolific translators of international non-fiction and academic works.

"Jorgji Qirjako was one of Albania’s best translators in addition to being an AIIS pillar for more than two decades. He has translated from English into Albanian almost a hundred titles from some of the world’s best and most well-known authors and experts including Henry Kissinger, Francis Fukuyama, Samuel Huntington, John Stoessinger, Bernd Fischer, Elez Biberaj, Craig and de Burca (EU Law), etc. He was also an avid reader, book reviewer and member of literary juries," AIIS said in a statement. "For his unparalleled contributions, he was awarded in 2021, the medal of Grand Master by the President of the Republic. He remains much cherished in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and colleagues."

Citing Qirjako's historic role at AIIS, Alba Cela, AIIS executive director, said that through the award, the institute is "remembering and honoring the best of us."

-Details on how to apply-

The award is given to a translator who has brought into Albanian a work of non-fiction in the following fields: international relations, political science, history, diplomacy, EU integration, law, and economics. The jury will evaluate the quality of the translation as well as the novelty access to expertise that the work establishes for the Albanian audience, AIIS noted.

The submission should contain:

• The translated published book with copyright (publication latest date 10 Nov 2024), •

CV of the translator including mentions of any previous prizes,

• Updated Contact Details

Submissions can be made in person Monday-Friday, 10:00-16:00 at Tirana Times Library. For any further information please contact seda@aiis-albania.org

To award this prize there will be a ceremony event organized by AIIS in January 2025.