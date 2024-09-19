Noa Beci : How to keep your life together

The five stages of grief

Noa Beci, an 18-year-old Albanian high school student residing in Austria, has won the opportunity to publish her book, The Five Stages of Grief, as part of the Young Storyteller Award. This award, presented by story.one and Thalia, seeks to uncover the next generation of literary talent by encouraging young authors to share their unique stories.

Noa’s debut novel follows the journey of Edith, a young woman grappling with the loss of her parents while watching her brother, Henry, descend into addiction. Set against a backdrop of grief, mental health challenges, and family struggles, The Five Stages of Grief delivers a powerful message of resilience and hope. Noa’s emotional and raw storytelling has earned her a place among the top 11 finalists, who will present their work at Thalia’s flagship store in Cologne on October 11, 2024.

Through her writing, Nora aims to convey a universal truth—that healing is possible, even in the darkest moments of life. Her book explores the complexities of grief, guilt, and acceptance, resonating deeply with readers of all ages.