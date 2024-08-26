Director Rajkumar Hirani: Art Against Reality and Strategic Importance

by Dr Arben Ramkaj

In a world where tensions and conflicts are a constant reality, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands as a country of exceptional strategic importance and an unparalleled contributor to global security and peace. Rich with invaluable natural resources, this country is the world's primary energy source, keeping global economies moving and playing a key role in maintaining international economic stability.

But Saudi Arabia's role extends beyond its natural resources. The country has consistently demonstrated its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond, playing an irreplaceable role in peace negotiations and mediations. In conflicts in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, Saudi Arabia has made significant efforts to stop the bloodshed and bring the parties to the negotiating table. Additionally, in Sudan and Afghanistan, the Kingdom has mediated agreements aimed at bringing long-term stability and peace.

Another example of Saudi Arabia's commitment to global peace is its role in the agreement for the release of hostages between Russia and Iran, an act that showcases the Kingdom's ability to mediate even in the most complicated and sensitive situations. This international role of Saudi Arabia is not just a diplomatic engagement, but a humanitarian service that touches millions of lives, demonstrating the country's dedication to a fairer and safer world.

Saudi Arabia is also an inspiring country for millions of migrants who have found a new opportunity to help their families and build a better life. This country, with its new reforms and commitment to human rights, has become a second home for many people seeking a brighter future. These millions of migrants play a vital role in the Saudi economy, contributing not only to the development of the country but also to the well-being of their families in their countries of origin.

At a time when Saudi Arabia is influencing the global stage with its smart diplomacy and efforts for stability, an Indian film, "The Life of Sheep" by director Rajkumar Hirani, has sparked considerable debate. The film portrays the country in an unjust way, depicting it as a slave driver of workers and migrants. This portrayal does not reflect the reality of a country that has done so much for peace and stability in the world. Art should be a tool to illuminate the truth and build bridges, not to spread misinformation and distort reality.

Saudi Arabia's constructive role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its peace efforts in the most turbulent region of the world is a clear testament to the Kingdom's commitment to a better and safer future. Saudi Arabia is not just an economic and energy power; it is a protector of global peace and stability.

Reflecting on this commitment, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said, "We believe that peace is the foundation upon which a just and sustainable society is built. Our Kingdom is committed to leading with justice and courage, building a future where security and stability are guaranteed for all."

This statement encapsulates the vision and mission of Saudi Arabia to continue playing a leading role in building a safer and more peaceful world, remaining steadfast in its commitments to peace and justice.