In surprise move, PM announces key changes to cabinet at party congress

TIRANA, July 29, 2024 - In a surprise move at his Socialist Party congress, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced changes in some of the most important cabinet positions in his government a year before the next general election.

Ministers of interior, finance and defense have been sacked and replaced with political unknowns. Moreover, another woman and loyal supporter has been chosen to serve as speaker of parliament, following the incumbent's resignation due to health reasons.

Elisa Spiropali, who was the minister of state for parliamentary affairs has been promoted to the parliamentary speaker position, which is ceremonially the second most important state position. Incumbent speaker Lindita Nikolla had recently resigned for “health reasons” after three years of serving in the post.

-Balla, Mete, Peleshi removed-

Taulant Balla, appointed as interior minister just a year ago will be replaced by Ervin Hoxha, head of the National Inspectorate for the Protection of Territory. Finance Minister Ervin Mete, who took office in September last year, will be replaced by Petrit Malaj, head of the National Agency of Natural Resources. The new minister of defense is Pirro Vengu, director of the Durres Sea Port, taking over from Niko Peleshi.

The inclusion of new names seems to be a prelude to a broader shift Rama aims to implement in selecting candidates for next spring’s general elections. In his speech, he emphasized the need for engaging new figures in his government, in power since 2013, the longest-serving in post-communism.

“SP will need the knowledge, skills and desire of the young people, we will inevitably bring in, not based on civil registry age, but on new public figures with different work experiences, energy, ambition and will for Albania,” Rama said, adding he’d like his party to stay in power “for the next 100 years.”

Rama’s surprise changes are not unique, reflecting similar moves in the past. As has previously been the case, the prime minister gave no explanation or motive for the changes in his cabinet, even though they affect key positions. It also appeared that the people being removed or promoted had not been told ahead of time, also in keeping with Rama’s previous behavior.

The government changes now must be approved by the country’s president, but that is a procedure that is typically fast and not complicated.

-Shifts in parliamentary roles-

The new government changes were accompanied by some shifts in the parliamentary roles of Socialists in parliament.

Peleshi will take over the leadership of the parliamentary group, replacing Bledi Çuçi, who is expected to become the deputy speaker of parliament.

Balla will handle government relations with the parliament, remaining part of the cabinet but as a Minister of State, a position that is lower in the government hierarchy compared to being interior minister.

Opposition representatives slammed the changes as part of what they see as the government's deterioration.

"The changes are an indicator of the corruption of the government; they are an attempt to create the illusion that something is about to change,” said Ilir Meta, leader of the Freedom Party, at a press conference. “This is a clearing of accounts within SP, some people who have had a contribution or a certain political career in that party are removed and some anonymous ones are appointed to sign without any conditions whatever Rama will ask of them."