Qatar Square to serve as Tirana’s newest hub and vital part of New Boulevard project

TIRANA, July 25, 2024 - The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed a grant agreement with the Municipality of Tirana to establish Qatar Square, a significant development in the heart of Albania's capital.

The €11 million project, to be built on 23,700 square meters, aims to transform the end of New Boulevard into a vibrant pedestrian and entertainment hub located next to the Tirana River, alongside the projected Riverside Park.

The agreement was signed this week by QFFD Acting General Director Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, with Ambassador of Qatar to Albania Jabor bin Ali Hussein Al Dosari, in attendance.

-New Boulevard's vision for the future-

Mayor Veliaj presented the project, emphasizing that Qatar Square will turn the end of the boulevard along the Tirana River into a destination for all ages.

The square will feature facilities for celebrations, exhibitions and events, alongside shops and gathering spaces. A water purification system will support the park's irrigation, which is integral to the project.

"For our children's generation, New Tirana will be synonymous with the New Boulevard," Mayor Veliaj said. "This project, realized with a generous €11 million grant from Qatar, has been years in the making. It will not just be a transit point to Kamza but a destination in itself, filled with leisure and entertainment facilities and a rich calendar of events."

The design of Qatar Square will draw inspiration from traditional Qatari weaving crafts, known as Sadu, promoting Qatari culture and enhancing cultural exchange between the two nations.

-Strengthening Albania-Qatar relations-

Mayor Veliaj underscored the project's significance in fostering long-term relations between Albania and Qatar.

"We will create quality work that will endure in Tirana for centuries, just as the friendship between Albania and Qatar will continue for hundreds of years. This is one of the largest grants Tirana has received since its foundation," he said.

Albert Rakipi, chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) said the evolving relationship between Albania and Qatar is a very promising one.

"Indeed, Albania's relations with Qatar do not have a long history, but since their establishment in 1992, both countries have shown a great willingness to cooperate. These are very friendly relations. Qatar has provided significant humanitarian assistance during the first decade of our transition,” Rakipi said. “However, currently, the relationship is taking on a new dimension in the economic and investment fields.”

Rakipi added that thanks to Qatar Ambassador Jabor bin Ali Hussein Al Dosari – a talented diplomat – there has been an expansion of these relations.

“What stands out is the modesty of Qatar -- their diplomats and politicians do not make a lot of noise about the cooperation and assistance they provide. I think it is time to review the current state of relations and the very promising future prospects," Rakipi said.

With the Qatari embassy in Tirana established in 2012, over the years, mutual visits have strengthened bilateral relations, including a visit by Albania's former Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati in 2015 and by Prime Minister Edi Rama in 2019. Political consultations between the two countries continue to enhance their cooperation.

QFFD also noted that the project reflects Qatar's crucial role in helping other countries develop across various fronts, enhancing development, and revitalizing the local labor market by making Qatar Square a central hub.

-Qatar Square to provide infrastructure and economic development-

The new square Square project includes plans for an underground parking lot and will eventually pave the way for constructing 25,000 homes in the square's surroundings, providing significant job opportunities and boosting the local labor market.

Deputy Mayor Frida Pashako highlighted that the project is more than just infrastructure, noting it integrates green spaces and public areas, giving the New Boulevard area a new identity.

Architect Paolo Vimercati praised the positive changes in Tirana over the past decade and expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to the visionary project.

"I am delighted to collaborate on developing this square, which will be essential to the New Boulevard's future design," Vimercati said.

-New Boulevard to serve as Tirana’s new hub-

Tirana’s New Boulevard project is a transformative urban development initiative aimed at revitalizing a key area in northern Tirana.

Starting at the Old Ring Road at the former Train Station area and extending to the Tirana River, the boulevard serves as a major axis of the city, featuring four public squares designed to integrate with the city's green spaces and public areas.

The final segment, Qatar Square, will forge a direct connection between the urban landscape and the natural environment of the river.

The New Boulevard is set to house several important institutions, including the High Court, the administration of the Municipality of Tirana, the Museum of Modern Arts, the Fair Center and a Concert Hall. These additions are intended to provide more spaces for cultural and public activities, enhancing the area's vibrancy and utility.

The vision for the New Boulevard is not just infrastructural but also cultural and economic, aiming to turn it into a thriving destination rather than merely a thoroughfare. The development aligns with the broader strategy to modernize Tirana and make it a more attractive, livable city for its residents and visitors alike.