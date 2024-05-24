Azerbaijan’s international oil strategy

On May 23, 2024 was held the presentation of the documentary film "TRACE OF THE CENTURY" dedicated to the international oil strategy of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, in the Tirana Times Bookhouse, Europa Hall, Titana, Albania.

The event was held with the financial support of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event was jointly organized by the International Dialogue and Development Alliance, Albanian Institute of International Studies (AIIS) and IRI Resarch Dialogue and Cooperation.

The event was moderated by Mrs. Alba CELA, Executive Director Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS)

The founder and chair of the International Dialogue and Development Alliance, the director of the documentary film "TRACE OF THE CENTURY", Prof.Dr. Nushaba MAMMADOVA spoke about the results and prospects of the international oil policy of National Lider of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the New Azerbaijan State, and gave brief information about the film.

After the opening of the event, the documentary film "TRACE OF THE CENTURY" was presented.

The filming of the documentary film "TRACE OF THE CENTURY" dedicated to the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was carried out in the building of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS). The president of ANAS, academician Isa HABIBBAYLI, director of the Institute of Petroleum and Chemical Processes of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, academician Vagif ABBASOV, chair of the Committee on Family, Children and Women's Affairs of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Hijran HUSEYNOVA, vice president of BP Oil Company Bakhtiyar ASLANBAYLI, former First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Izzet RUSTAMOV spoke about the regional and international significance of Heydar Aliyev's successful foreign policy for Azerbaijan.

Speeches were made after the screening of the film.

Florenc SPAHO, a member of the Parliament of Albania, delivered a report and spoke about the importance of the development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, especially the successes achieved in the fields of economy, energy, tourism and business, and the importance of further developing these relations in the future.

Director of IRI Interreligious Institute Arben RAMKAJ made a speech and talked about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania in all fields, including energy, economic and trade relations in recent years. He noted that the existence of opportunities for cooperation in all directions determines the importance of increasing relations between civil society institutions He specifically noted that, “We believe that this event, will have a positive effect on the further development of relations between our countries and the strengthening of relations between civil society institutions.”