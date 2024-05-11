Strengthening rule of law and democracy key to Albania’s EU bid, EU ambassador says 

TIRANA, May 9, 2024 - As Albania and the European Union marked Europe Week, the head of the European Union Delegation to Albania, Ambassador Silvio Gonzato says the fight against corruption and organized crime is essential for Albania's progress towards EU membership, alongside meeting standards in strengthening democracy and the rule of law.

"It is clear that everything is related to the rule of law. Everything is about fighting corruption. Everything is about strengthening democracy and combating organized crime. These are the keys to Albania's path towards the EU," Ambassador Gonzato said.

He made the comments at a forum with researchers and diplomats on Albania's EU accession and expectations on the lengthy process, organized by the Albanian Institute for International Studies, titled "Albania's accession to the EU: expectations moving forward."

Ambassador Silvio Gonzato emphasized that the EU and the United States are important actors in combating corruption.

The EU, he said, is not only about economics but is primarily based on values; democracy, rule of law, human rights, diversity, and equality.

Ambassador Gonzato said that decisions are made in Brussels, but progress towards the EU depends on Albania's commitment to adapting and implementing reforms according to various chapters, which bring it closer to European standards, including the fight against corruption, avoiding state capture and strengthening press freedom.

"Albania and Albanians have a clear objective of EU membership, so the standards have to be met, and the parameters are clear," he added.

Ambassador Gonzato said this process takes time because it is a complex process that requires not only the adoption of laws but also changes in the functioning of institutions, strengthening these institutions, strengthening civil society and other parts of the state.

"This is why we made another call from Tirana, which is about increasing economic and social convergence. We understood that the pace was not fast enough, so the objective for enlargement in 2030 would not be achievable in terms of Albania's ability to support knowledge of competition in the EU," Gonzato said.

Therefore, he added, the EU came up with the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, supported by 6 billion euros, which is the path to accelerating EU reforms, with a new and important element, such as providing some of the benefits of membership before the date Albania and other countries will join the EU.

"More and more, there is talk of gradual approximation both before and after accession, thus ensuring an adjustment period with the EU," he said.

The main pillars of the Growth Plan are access to the common market, promoting the regional common market to move together on several aspects of regional integration.

"The countries of this region are small in terms of economy and population. Regional integration makes this region more attractive for foreign investment. The reform agenda has a number of commitments from the government of Albania, which still remain to be completed, to address some key reforms that are essential to promote this type of convergence, to stimulate the growth that Albania wants to achieve," Ambassador Gonzato noted.

He added that one of the strengths of this partnership is that Albania's foreign policy is in line with EU positions, as well as cooperation in the field of security.