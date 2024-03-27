“Vatra” e Luzatit reborn – descendants remember and respect the past

by Aleksandër Toti, Chief of Cabinet, Tepelena Municipality



This weekend was unusual for Luzati, the beautiful village of Tepelena, as the opening of a museum-like spot was being inaugurated, namely VATRA, thus marking a rebirth of cultural and patriotic life and history.



Sultan Novruz Day, known as the New Day for more than 300 million people around the world, is traditionally celebrated on 25th here, although under the official calendar it falls on 22nd, just one day after International Day of Novruz, coinciding with the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. Ceremonies and celebrations go on for almost two weeks.

Novruz is inscribed to UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey.

But the invitation sent out indicated 23rd, and that with made with the means to bring together people from other locations on a Saturday. And those who were curious and interested to see something good happening in a small, remote area came, and enjoyed visiting VATRA, that displayed historical facts and documents nicely in that little space.

The idea to give birth to a museum was not inspired solely by the desire, but also by the obligation and commitment that new generations often have toward their ancestors. Përparim Kalo, a lawyer and ex Constitutional Judge, who in known as art patron having a prominent art gallery in Tirana, took a chance to settle here and try to create a center where people can meet and greet, talk and foresee their future by looking back, looking at the past. He could not be different from Ali Kalo Luzati and Remzi Kalo, the former a well-known patriot and the latter philanthropist who was one of the founders of the association Përparimi (what a coincidence with the name of his grandson!) back in 1927, when he and his father Ali returned from the US after 8 years of migration.

Përparim Kalo, now as a new missionary, is following the traditions of his noble grand grandfather Ali, whose name was given to one of the streets of Tepelena; his grandfather Remzi, the first teacher of Luzati school, his father Novruz, a partisan who fought for the liberty and then for the peace of the country and his ancle Isuf, a famous medical doctor who shined as a star not only in Albania but also internationally.

Now that 6 Kalo brothers and their 2 sisters have passed away, as one of their descendants, he is trying to keep the fire of patriotism and love for Luzat up. And indeed, thanks to Përparim’s commitment various groups of friends have visited Luzat lately. They saw the small and beautiful village and wondered why it has not got enough attention. Finally, he managed to bring hundreds of Albanian friends, including several ambassadors of EU countries and other representatives of foreign and international institutions, as well as representatives of the Albanian institutions, Luzatas living in Tirana and elsewhere. They enjoyed the atmosphere created by the village and also witnessed the ribbon cutting by the Tepelena Mayor.

They also witnessed the special hospitality, nice food and drinks, the support and enthusiasm of Luzatas, who considered this inauguration as a first step in the right direction, as a new starting point that mark the respect for the roots and the impressive history of the past. Luzati is a small village with some 250 people, is has e heavy weight, if one considers the fact it contributed to the liberation with 14 young fallen heroes.

Luzati is known in history as a village with patriotic, hard-working, noble and kind, hospitable people who love their hometown and hardly leave it. As much as even today in Tepelena is the village that has fewer departures and more young people who live and work around it (mainly in "Ujin e Ftohte", the most popular tourist spot in the south which, in fact, belongs to traditionally Luzat.

Six centuries ago our national hero Skanderbeg fought one of the biggest battles against Ottomans in Fushë – Luzat, by the side of the lepers, and it was there that the first uprising of the Labëria area against the Ottoman Empire took place, as led by the Prince Gjergj Arianiti.

Centuries later, Meço Boni and other Luzatas would sit by Ali Pasha's side as a general. With the creation of the new state and the government of Vlora, the Luzati diplomat Sulejman Luzati (Kaziu) would be appointed the Vice-Prefect of Tepelena, and thus the tradition would continue until the second World War, where the Luzatas did not sit idly by, but as the blood of the ancestors called. They were there with Ali Kalo Luzati, Nimete Progonati and many others. Having said this, one can have a little understanding of the historiography of this village, that inspires and can make proud any child born and connected to this picturesque homeland and to an invisible wealth - ashura that springs from white hearts, as pure as water springing and flowing from the mountains.

Now anyone who wants to go up to Luzat, along the national road Tepelenë – Gjirokastër, at kilometer 3, can follow the sign Luzat at the right turn, and also the new sign "VATRA LUZAT” that will take you to the top of the village, to the warm place where you can see interesting documents and objects and read the history of the village and its inhabitants.

The climbing of the hill, the sunlight, the rustling of the waters, the freshness of the air, the bells, the lowing of the cattle, the chirping of the birds, the smell of the sturgeon, will make you experience emotions unknown before...

Now what can be next? To put Luzati into the map of tourism industry as a “must visit” spot. Opportunities are there, and people have to be mobilized to be owners of ideas and projects and also of their implementation. They have already come to a common idea – to make Luzat a hot spot for art and artists and open the doors of their houses to them, as they have opened their hearts already to some artists who visited the village last month.

They believe in the English meaning of the name Përparim (Progress) and hope that really progress will come when you have a strong desire and commitment, good people and coordination!



