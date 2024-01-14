Albania government reshuffle leaves experts puzzled 

TIRANA, Jan. 14, 2024 - Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has revealed the latest in a series of changes to his cabinet, reshaping two ministries and establishing a new one.

The changes feature the establishment of a ministry dedicated to fighting corruption, and a puzzling merging of the economy and culture ministries, while splitting the finances ministry from that of the economy.

One cabinet member is out of a job, and two new names join the government as a result of the changes.

On Jan. 8, Prime Minister Rama announced the formation of a Ministry of Economy, Culture and Innovation, appointing Blendi Gonxhe as the minister.

Rama said he is adopting an "integrated government approach" for the new phase of development, breaking from historical norms by merging culture with economy.

Simultaneously, a Ministry of State for Public Administration and Anti-Corruption was established, with Adea Pirdeni, a former deputy minister, at the helm.

As a result of the changes, Culture Minister Elva Margariti is out of a job, while Finance Minister Ervin Mete's job has been halved.

Analysts are quick to cast doubt on the transformative impact of these changes, suggesting that they serve more as a cosmetic maneuver than a substantial overhaul.

This announcement unfolds against a backdrop of accusations targeting some of Rama's ministers from the Special Prosecution Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), prompting speculation that it might be a strategic distraction from other pressing issues.

This isn't the first time Prime Minister Rama has undertaken a government reshuffle. Last September, he reorganized the government in response to several corruption scandals.

Yet, political experts argue that the reshuffle was more about optics than substantial reform.

Recent investigations and charges by SPAK against former ministers continue to underscore the persistent issue of corruption in Albania, a concern echoed in the EU's latest progress report.

Despite some progress, corruption remains a significant challenge, necessitating increased efforts and final convictions to tackle the deeply ingrained culture of impunity.