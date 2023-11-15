EU and Germany invest €14.6 million on waste management project in Albania

TIRANA, Nov. 15, 2023 - The European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) are investing €14.6 million on a project aimed at improving waste management in Albania.

The "EU for Circular Economy and Circular Economy for Sustainable Urban Development" project, managed by GIZ Albania in collaboration with the country's Ministry of Tourism and Environment, officially started work this week and is expected to span 3.5 years, according to a statement by EU officials.

The central objectives include the development of a waste management legal framework aligned with EU standards, coupled with training on its implementation, enforcement and monitoring.

Additionally, the project aims to introduce green business models.

Fifteen Albanian partner municipalities will receive support for circular economy measures, including waste management services, as well as the establishment and improvement of recycling measures like composting plants and material recovery facilities.

At the launch event, Hubert Perr, head of the cooperation department at EU's Delegation to Albania, emphasized the current challenges in waste management, with only 76 percent of annual household waste being collected, and a mere 18 percent being recycled in Albania. Perr highlighted the potential of waste processing and reuse not only to reduce environmental impact but also to create new job opportunities.

BMZ's Marion Fleuth-Leferink noted the project's potential to contribute to a green economy. She positioned the initiative as supporting Albania's legal transformation and aligning with EU environmental standards, serving as an example for the region.

The project is part of EU's development funds of Albania, providing more than €100 million annually in grant assistance.

EU officials note the waste management project signifies a step towards sustainability and aligning with European environmental standards.