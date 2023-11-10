Albanians continue to show overwhelming support for NATO as they worry about armed conflict in Kosovo and Russia’s meddling – AIIS survey

National survey by the Albanian Institute for International Studies also indicates most people in Albania want better military preparedness. Support for Ukraine following Russian aggression there also continues to be strong among Albanians.

TIRANA, Nov. 10, 2023 - Albanians maintain a strong commitment to their country's NATO membership, with 81 percent of respondents in a national survey showing a positive view of the alliance.

The national poll, conducted in October 2023 by the Albanian Institute for International Studies, also indicated some anxiety about potential armed conflict in the region between Serbia and Kosovo, which would have clear implications for Albania. They also worry about Moscow’s meddling in the region, seeing both Serbia and Russia as top threats to Albania.

When considering the likelihood of renewed conflict between Serbia and Kosovo, 26 percent believed it was "very likely," while 44 percent thought it was "possible." Only 7 percent saw it as "very unlikely." Furthermore, the potential for Russia's involvement in a conflict in the Balkans had a range of opinions, with 10 percent finding it "very likely," 34 percent considering it "possible," and 12 percent deeming it "unlikely."

When asked about the greatest threats to Albania, respondents identified Serbia as the leading concern, with 30 percent expressing this view. Russia, at 24 percent, was also viewed as a significant threat, while other nations garnered less concern. 15 percent of respondents believed that there were no significant threats to Albania, and 14 percent were uncertain.

-Better military preparedness sought-

While a substantial majority, accounting for 76 percent, believed that NATO membership had significantly bolstered Albania's security, their views on the readiness of the Albanian military were notably divided. Among those surveyed, 36 percent perceived the Albanian military as being more prepared than in the past, while 35 percent expressed disagreement with this assessment. Furthermore, 28 percent remained uncertain about the current state of the military's preparedness.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine was also a focal point in the survey, and its consequences were not overlooked by the Albanian public. A considerable 37 percent of the respondents believed that the Ukraine conflict had made Albania less secure. In contrast, 38 percent believed that the Ukraine crisis had not significantly impacted Albania's security. A substantial 25 percent of respondents remained uncertain about the link between the conflict in Ukraine and Albania's security.

The survey also revealed that 77 percent of respondents believed that NATO would come to Albania's aid in the event of an attack by another nation. Only 7 percent held a contrary view, while 16 percent were uncertain about NATO's commitment to Albanian security.

In light of the Ukraine conflict, opinions on whether Albania should increase its armament, despite being part of NATO, varied. The majority, 63 percent, favored increased armament, while 18 percent opposed it. An additional 19 percent were uncertain.

-Strong support for Ukraine indicated-

Regarding the Ukraine conflict's origin, 76 percent of respondents pointed the finger at Russia. Only a small fraction attributed blame to Ukraine, NATO, the United States, or the European Union, with 11 percent remaining uncertain.

The Albanian government's support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia garnered widespread approval, with 72 percent of respondents in favor of this stance. Conversely, 11 percent disagreed with Albania's support, and 17 percent were uncertain.

A substantial 69 percent of respondents believed that Ukraine should become a NATO member, while 10 percent disagreed, and 20 percent were unsure about this prospect.