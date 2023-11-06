First in Europe, Albania ranks third globally in tourism growth – UNWTO report

TIRANA, Nov. 6 - The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has revealed that Albania secured the third position globally in terms of tourism sector growth during the first seven months of 2023, compared to the same period in 2019.

The latest data from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer underscored the remarkable resurgence of tourism in the country.

Albania saw a substantial 56 percent increase in the number of tourist arrivals compared to pre-pandemic 2019 figures.

This impressive growth rate placed Albania just behind Qatar, which claimed the top spot with a remarkable 95 percent growth, and Saudi Arabia with a 59 percent increase.

Notably, Albania outperformed better-known European tourist destinations such as Croatia, France, Greece, Italy and Spain.

The resurgence in global tourism, although still lagging behind the levels of 2019, shows Albania's emerging position as a sought-after travel destination. Other countries displaying a robust rebound in tourism included Armenia, Montenegro, and Serbia.

The UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, published quarterly, provides a comprehensive analysis of data related to tourist destinations and source markets. It includes a confidence index derived from the UNWTO Expert Panel survey, offering an up-to-date evaluation of international tourism performance and short-term outlooks.

The UNWTO's report highlighted that international tourism has rebounded to 84 percent of pre-pandemic levels during the period from January to July 2023.

Despite economic and geopolitical challenges, the sector experienced a notable increase in travel demand, demonstrating resilience and sustainable recovery trends, as stated in a press release from the UNWTO.

In the first seven months of 2023, around 700 million tourists embarked on international journeys, marking a significant 43 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. However, it is important to note that this figure remains 16 percent below the levels recorded in 2019.

However, encouraging recent results suggest that international tourism is on a trajectory to reach between 80 percent and 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, aligning with UNWTO's projections outlined in the January 2023 World Tourism Barometer.

Looking ahead to the September-December 2023 period, forecasts indicate a continued recovery, albeit at a more moderate pace following the peak travel season of June to August.

However, the report cautioned that the complex economic landscape may influence spending patterns for the remainder of the year, with travelers increasingly prioritizing value for money, shorter journeys and destinations closer to residence cities.