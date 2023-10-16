Amid regional tensions, Berlin Process leaders’ meeting in Tirana promises economic growth, renewed enlargement focus

TIRANA, Oct. 16, 2023 - The annual Berlin Process meeting was held in Tirana on Monday, with Western Balkan leaders, top EU representatives and several heads of EU member states in attendance, focusing on renewed EU support for the Western Balkans, marked by the introduction of the new economic growth plan presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Recent tensions in Northern Kosovo took the spotlight in opening speeches, underscoring the imperative for continued dialogue and the fulfillment of prior agreements.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the urgency of resolving long-standing conflicts and implementing agreements established through EU-led normalization dialogues, particularly in light of recent escalations in Northern Kosovo.

The Berlin Process, initiated in 2014 by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, aspires to accelerate the Western Balkans' journey toward EU membership. It's a challenging voyage that has rekindled considerable interest from Brussels.

With the attendance of government leaders of Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Greece and Croatia among others at the first meeting of its kind held outside the EU, the European Commission introduced the Balkan Growth Plan, offering economic advantages, including access to the common market to candidate members even before full membership.

"The Growth Plan serves as a substantial incentive, encouraging economic and border openings within the Western Balkans, contingent on essential reforms and backed by financial investments," noted von der Leyen.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, underlined the necessity for the EU to fulfill its promise of enlargement in the region.

"We must work diligently on both sides. Our regional partners must adhere to their commitments, commencing with crucial reforms. Simultaneously, the EU must be prepared to welcome new members. Our collective readiness for expansion by 2030 is paramount," he said.

Prime Minister Edi Rama highlighted the stark economic disparities between EU member states and the Balkan nations. He proposed reevaluating the pathway from negotiation commencement to full membership, suggesting the introduction of an observer status for states in transition.

"This intermediate status could provide certain privileges, excluding voting rights, while promoting political unity within democratic Europe and enhancing democratic governance in the Western Balkans," Rama said.

High-level European representatives also discussed recent global events, including Russian aggression in Ukraine and Hamas' armed attack on Israel, underscoring the necessity of cooperation in the Balkan region.

Despite not being on the agenda, tensions in Northern Kosovo were discussed during the working lunch.

President Michel emphasized the importance of good neighborly relations and reconciliation, asserting, "Bilateral conflicts must not hold us hostage. Cooperation requires reconciliation for a sustainable future, achieved through political courage and a sincere focus on the future."

Regarding the Western Balkans' development plan, von der Leyen highlighted its significance as a novel opportunity for the region. The plan encompasses four pillars: bringing Western Balkan countries closer to the single market, transforming it into a regional market, facilitating reforms, and promoting investments.

The fourth pillar focuses on providing EU funds for investments once the necessary reforms are implemented, with a proposed package of 6 billion euros, 4 of which are in the form of credits. Reforms and investments are interconnected and conditional on one another.

Prime Minister Rama expressed optimism about the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, highlighting the prospect of accessing additional EU funding and expanding into the common European market.

The Berlin Process leaders’ meeting took place in the revamped Pyramid building, originally designated to commemorate former communist dictator Enver Hoxha after his death in 1985. Today, it functions as the largest information technology center in the Balkans, marking the event's innovative venue.