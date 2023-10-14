The Interreligious Collaboration Center QBNF Becomes an Official Member of the Prestigious Network for International Religious Peacemakers

ELBASAN, Oct. 13 - With a decision of the Board of Directors, the Interreligious Cooperation Center (QBNF) in the Elbasan region has been officially accepted as a member of the "Network for traditional Religious Peacemakers". This is a major change in the mission and impact of the QBNF in improving interfaith peace and cooperation.

Dr. Arben Ramkaj, the President of QBNF, was received with an official letter from the Executive Director of the Network, Dr. Mohamed Elsanousi. This act marks an important step in strengthening the ties between religious associations and traditional organizations in order to contribute to the peace and stability of the Region and the World.

Through this membership, QBNF has the opportunity to contribute to the efforts of the Network to increase interfaith peace and cooperation. In a period when religious harmony and cooperation are needed more than ever, this step is a fruitful example of the cooperation of interfaith organizations and various organizations.

The Interrilegious Collaboration Center, in collaboration with the Religious traditional Peacemakers Network, aims to take care of their mission and help build peace in Albania and Western Balkans.

This is a positive example of how religious and traditional organizations can make an important contribution to improving society and creating a peaceful and sustainable environment for all.