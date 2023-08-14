Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute for Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue and the Egyptian Youth Council for Development signed

TIRANA, Aug. 14, 2023 - The Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute for Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue and the Egyptian Youth Council for Development was signed Aug. 14, 2023.

Recognizing that cultural interaction is the basis of human relations and that dialogue between cultures and religions is an important tool in building bridges, and overcoming the gap of misunderstanding and negative perceptions between individuals and societies.

Emphasizing that mutual respect between individuals of different ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds is one of the main factors for good governance and sustainable development.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to create a framework for long-term cooperation between the Institute for Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue in the Republic of Albania and the Egyptian Youth Council for Development in the Arab Republic of Egypt by undertaking joint projects and programs in the field of promoting culture and intercultural dialogue.

The memorandum was signed by Ambassador Samia Baybaras, Member of the Board of Administration, Egyptian Youth Council for Development and Dr. Arben Ramkaj, Executive Director of the Institute for Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue