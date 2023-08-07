Open Letter: Balance and proportionality must return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia

By Tirana Times August 7, 2023 09:36

Open Letter: Balance and proportionality must return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia

Several key U.S. and European lawmakers have sent an open letter requesting changes to the current international approach to the Kosovo-Serbia crisis. Tirana Times is publishing its full text below: 

To: Miroslav Lajč ák 
Special Representative to the Western Balkans 
European Union 
 
Gabriel Escobar 
Special Representative to the Western Balkans 
United States Department of State 
 
The Lord Peach GBE KCB DL 
Special Envoy to the Western Balkans 
House of Lords 
 
Your Excellencies,
 
We write to raise our concerns over the current policy of the EU, U.S. and UK towards Serbia–Kosovo relations. We believe that recent events and crises have highlighted flaws within our collective approach and would request it is reconsidered.
 
Whilst our focus must remain on the normalisation of relations and continued Euro-Atlantic pathway for both Serbia and Kosovo, the recent unrest requires all parties to renew focus on de-escalation and deterrence.
 
The boycott of the Municipal elections by Kosovan Serbs on 23rd April, subsequent attack on KFOR soldiers on 29th May and arbitrary detention of Kosovan police officers by Serbian authorities on 14th June all point toward a rapidly deteriorating situation which not only threatens the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, but regional peace itself. Recent discoveries of arms caches in northern Kosovo and reports of continued weapons smuggling across the Serbia-Kosovo border highlight the risks of further escalations.
 
Kosovo is a sovereign country and functioning democracy. This fact should form the basis for our collective policy towards the current crisis. Attempts to disrupt democratic elections in Kosovo by Serbia must be criticised publicly as foreign interference with tangible measures implemented to hold them accountable if they continue to undermine free and fair elections. This will help to facilitate future elections with full participation from all communities present in the northern Municipalities. We must exercise deterrence diplomacy if the current crisis is to be resolved, the EU-facilitated dialogue is to yield positive results, and the implementation of the Ohrid Agreement is respectfully adhered to.
 
We are asking for balance and proportionality to return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia.
 
Kosovo has faced significant repercussions following the efforts by Mayors to enter their offices in Northern Kosovo. Kosovo must coordinate with KFOR in the future to prevent escalations. But the lack of pressure placed on Serbia following the arbitrary detention of three Kosovan police officers and failure to hold to account those responsible for attacks on KFOR highlights the current lack of even-handedness in addressing such flash points.
 
We do note the recent sanctioning by the US Government of Aleksandar Vulin, head of the Serbian Security and Information Agency (BIA). 
 
The current approach is not working. We would ask that the international community learns from our past and ensure we do not adopt a Belgrade-centred policy for the Balkans. We also ask that you consider adopting a policy of deterrence diplomacy to prevent further aggravation of the security and political situation in the north of Kosovo, with balance and proportionality guiding any statements and any punishments or sanctions issued and that those who do up-hold the rule of law and democracy are not scolded.
 
Signed,
 
Senator Bob Menendez
Chair
Senate Foreign Relations Committee
United States Senate
United States of America 
 
Michael Roth
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Bundestag
Germany 
 
Alicia Kearns MP 
Chair
Foreign Affairs Committee 
House of Commons 
United Kingdom

Oleksandr Merezhko

Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Verkovna Rada
Ukraine 

Žygimantas Pavilionis
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Seimas
Lithuania 
Charles Flannagan
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
and Defence 
Houses of the Oireachtas
Republic of Ireland 

Bjarni Jónsson
Chair
Foreign Affairs Committee
Althing
Iceland 

Rihards Kols 
Chair
Foreign Affairs Committee
Saeima
Latvia 

Marek Ženíšek
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Parliament of the Czech
Republic 
Czechia 


Sarah Champion MP
Chair 
International Development
Committee
House of Commons 
United Kingdom 
 
Marko Mihkelson 
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs 
Riigikogu
Estonia  
 
Congressman Ritchie Torres
House of Representatives
United States Capitol
United States of America 
 
Lia Quartapelle
Vice President
Committee on Foreign and
European Community Affairs
Chamber of Deputies
Italy  

Baroness Helic 
Peer
House of Lords
United Kingdom
 
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP
Member 
Foreign Affairs Committee
House of Commons
United Kingdom
 
Lukas Mandl MEP
Member
Committee on Foreign Affairs 
European Parliament
European Union

Oleksiy Goncharenko
Member 
Verkohovna Rada
Ukraine 
Jason McCartney MP
Member of Parliament
House of Commons
United Kingdom
 
Thijs Reuten MEP
Member 
Committee on Foreign Affairs
European Parliament
European Union 

Matas Maldeikis
Deputy Chair 
Future Committte
Seimas 
Lithuania 

Congresswoman Dina Titus 
Member
Foreign Relations Committee
United States Congress
United States of America   

Giedrius Surplys
Deputy Chairman
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Seimas
Lithuania 
 

Anthony Mangnall MP
Member of Parliament
House of Commons 
United Kingdom 

Flick Drummond MP
Member of Parliament
House of Commons 
United Kingdom 

Thomas Waitz MEP

