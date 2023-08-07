Open Letter: Balance and proportionality must return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia

Several key U.S. and European lawmakers have sent an open letter requesting changes to the current international approach to the Kosovo-Serbia crisis. Tirana Times is publishing its full text below:

To: Miroslav Lajč ák

Special Representative to the Western Balkans

European Union



Gabriel Escobar

Special Representative to the Western Balkans

United States Department of State



The Lord Peach GBE KCB DL

Special Envoy to the Western Balkans

House of Lords



Your Excellencies,



We write to raise our concerns over the current policy of the EU, U.S. and UK towards Serbia–Kosovo relations. We believe that recent events and crises have highlighted flaws within our collective approach and would request it is reconsidered.



Whilst our focus must remain on the normalisation of relations and continued Euro-Atlantic pathway for both Serbia and Kosovo, the recent unrest requires all parties to renew focus on de-escalation and deterrence.



The boycott of the Municipal elections by Kosovan Serbs on 23rd April, subsequent attack on KFOR soldiers on 29th May and arbitrary detention of Kosovan police officers by Serbian authorities on 14th June all point toward a rapidly deteriorating situation which not only threatens the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, but regional peace itself. Recent discoveries of arms caches in northern Kosovo and reports of continued weapons smuggling across the Serbia-Kosovo border highlight the risks of further escalations.



Kosovo is a sovereign country and functioning democracy. This fact should form the basis for our collective policy towards the current crisis. Attempts to disrupt democratic elections in Kosovo by Serbia must be criticised publicly as foreign interference with tangible measures implemented to hold them accountable if they continue to undermine free and fair elections. This will help to facilitate future elections with full participation from all communities present in the northern Municipalities. We must exercise deterrence diplomacy if the current crisis is to be resolved, the EU-facilitated dialogue is to yield positive results, and the implementation of the Ohrid Agreement is respectfully adhered to.



We are asking for balance and proportionality to return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia.



Kosovo has faced significant repercussions following the efforts by Mayors to enter their offices in Northern Kosovo. Kosovo must coordinate with KFOR in the future to prevent escalations. But the lack of pressure placed on Serbia following the arbitrary detention of three Kosovan police officers and failure to hold to account those responsible for attacks on KFOR highlights the current lack of even-handedness in addressing such flash points.



We do note the recent sanctioning by the US Government of Aleksandar Vulin, head of the Serbian Security and Information Agency (BIA).



The current approach is not working. We would ask that the international community learns from our past and ensure we do not adopt a Belgrade-centred policy for the Balkans. We also ask that you consider adopting a policy of deterrence diplomacy to prevent further aggravation of the security and political situation in the north of Kosovo, with balance and proportionality guiding any statements and any punishments or sanctions issued and that those who do up-hold the rule of law and democracy are not scolded.



Signed,



Senator Bob Menendez

Chair

Senate Foreign Relations Committee

United States Senate

United States of America



Michael Roth

Chair

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Bundestag

Germany



Alicia Kearns MP

Chair

Foreign Affairs Committee

House of Commons

United Kingdom

Oleksandr Merezhko

Chair

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Verkovna Rada

Ukraine



Žygimantas Pavilionis

Chair

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Seimas

Lithuania

Charles Flannagan

Chair

Committee on Foreign Affairs

and Defence

Houses of the Oireachtas

Republic of Ireland



Bjarni Jónsson

Chair

Foreign Affairs Committee

Althing

Iceland



Rihards Kols

Chair

Foreign Affairs Committee

Saeima

Latvia



Marek Ženíšek

Chair

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Parliament of the Czech

Republic

Czechia



Sarah Champion MP

Chair

International Development

Committee

House of Commons

United Kingdom



Marko Mihkelson

Chair

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Riigikogu

Estonia



Congressman Ritchie Torres

House of Representatives

United States Capitol

United States of America



Lia Quartapelle

Vice President

Committee on Foreign and

European Community Affairs

Chamber of Deputies

Italy



Baroness Helic

Peer

House of Lords

United Kingdom



Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP

Member

Foreign Affairs Committee

House of Commons

United Kingdom



Lukas Mandl MEP

Member

Committee on Foreign Affairs

European Parliament

European Union

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Member

Verkohovna Rada

Ukraine

Jason McCartney MP

Member of Parliament

House of Commons

United Kingdom



Thijs Reuten MEP

Member

Committee on Foreign Affairs

European Parliament

European Union



Matas Maldeikis

Deputy Chair

Future Committte

Seimas

Lithuania



Congresswoman Dina Titus

Member

Foreign Relations Committee

United States Congress

United States of America

Giedrius Surplys

Deputy Chairman

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Seimas

Lithuania



Anthony Mangnall MP

Member of Parliament

House of Commons

United Kingdom



Flick Drummond MP

Member of Parliament

House of Commons

United Kingdom



Thomas Waitz MEP

