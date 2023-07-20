OTP Bank Albania wins Euromoney 2023 award as ‘The Best Bank in Albania’ for the fourth year in a row, strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in the banking industry

TIRANA, June 20, 2023 - OTP Bank Albania has been recognized as the winner of the prestigious Euromoney 2023 Award – "Best Bank in Albania'' for the fourth year in a row, demonstrating its excellence and dedication to their customers. This achievement strengthens the status of OTP Bank Albania as a leading financial institution in the country, known for their service quality, innovative solutions and commitment to their customers. OTP Bank Albania’s continued success under the leadership of Mr. Bledar Shella during these 4 years serves as a proof of their constant development and the ability to meet the ever-growing needs of their customers. This latest rating from Euromoney, a renowned global financial publication, highlights the bank's healthy and growing performance beyond the effect of acquiring another bank, highlighting the bank's good organic performance. In his public speech, Mr. Shella shared with his followers the emotion of receiving this award, which he dedicated to the bank's employees and its customers; " This moment calls for celebration and gratitude! We worked hard, focused at its best, endured and performed all along the way. This is the moment for all the people of OTP Bank Albania to appraise themselves and cherish the success! ". The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are widely considered to be among the most prestigious awards in the global banking industry. Every year, Euromoney evaluates and recognizes banks and financial institutions from around the world for their achievements and contributions in this field. Winning this precious award for four consecutive years is proof of the successful history of OTP Bank Albania. Euromoney has stated that "The profitability data of OTP bank Albania were good even before the merger of the banks. Its net profit on its own reached $30.7 million in 2022, an increase of 61% this year, the income/expense ratio at 44% and return on capital of 27.5%” . OTP Bank Albania has consistently demonstrated their commitment to provide comprehensive financial solutions according to clients' needs. Focusing on customer satisfaction, they have continuously introduced innovative products and services that empower individuals, businesses and organizations to achieve their financial goals. By providing personalized services and fostering long-term relationships, OTP Bank Albania has earned the trust and loyalty of their customers. As part of the OTP Group, which is a leader in Central and Eastern Europe, being present in 12 countries, OTP Bank Albania is guided by a growth mindset. Winning the Euromoney award for the fourth consecutive year is a significant achievement for OTP Bank Albania. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to constant development and a customer-centric approach.