AIIS hosts Foreign Policy Forum with UAE Ambassador

TIRANA - On July 6, 2023, the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) organized its signature Foreign Policy Forum welcoming as a keynote speaker H.E. Sulaiman Hamed Salem Almazroui, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Hellenic Republic and nonresident ambassador to Albania.

The forum, entitled “The UAE between the two 50s,” brought together a selected audience of diplomats, experts of international relations and academics in Albania.

In his comprehensive presentation the Ambassador highlighted some of the impressive achievements that the UAE can showcase to the entire world in the fields of tourism, economic development, innovation and prominence in international cultural presence.

Last year, at the memorable World Expo, the UAE commemorated the 50th anniversary of coming together as seven distinct emirates and which have now become a global destination and reference point in numerous sectors.

After consolidation of its progress during the last 50 years the Emirates are looking forward to the next 50 years with a bold vision of diversification of economy, excellence in innovation and continuing to be a global hub of connectivity and cooperation, the Ambassador noted.

The UAE will soon welcome COP28, gathering all global actors engaged in monitoring the Paris Agreement on climate as well as mitigating climate change effects.

Bilateral relations between Albania and the UAE have seen a significant expansion with the arrival of strategic investment from the Emirates in key sectors in the Albanian economy. These investments will have wide reaching effects well beyond Albania spilling onto the entire region.

The Ambassador also reiterated his commitment to facilitate networking between AIIS and other think tanks in Albania with their counterparts in the UAE for issues of mutual interest.