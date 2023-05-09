Elbasan Interreligious Collaboration Center issues statement on upcoming elections 

ELBASAN, May 9, 2023 - On the occasion of the elections for local government and mayor on May 14, the Interreligious Collaboration Center in Elbasan has called on all citizens of the city and all of Albania to participate “in these important elections with determination, but also calmly and in respect of the law and the rights of citizens.”

Elections are an important moment for Albania and are a chance to declare civic responsibility. That is why it is very important that everyone participates in voting, so that they can be part of the decision-making process and choose what they think is best for their citizens and community, the ICC statement said.

The center also thanked Elbasan political parties for the calm and civil campaign like never before in the city, however this spirit must be preserved until the day of the vote.

“All citizens must respect the voting rules and vote without incident. We are convinced that, by showing responsibility and care, elections can be an important moment to be proud of,” the statement added.

ICC Chairman Arben Ramkaj noted that the Interreligious Collaboration Center is a voluntary union of representatives of five traditional faith communities in Elbasan, working together to promote social harmony in Albania.

The statement came out on Europe Day, the Center for Interreligious Cooperation, also wished all Albanian citizens to be part of the European vision.

“Europe Day reminds us that we are together on a common journey towards development and progress, where cooperation and solidarity are the keys to success. We hope that Albania will soon become part of the European Union,” the ICC statement noted.