UAE Major General Obaid Alhairi Salem Alketbi visits IRRCE: I am touched by the interfaith model here

The members of the Chairmanship of The Interreligious Collaboration center in Elbasan (QBNFE) received on Thursday, July 27, 2021, the delegation from the United Arab Emirates, headed by Obaid Alhairi Salem Alketbi, Major General, former Minister of State for Security Affairs and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Military and Security Affairs, who was accompanied at this meeting by Taulant Balla, Speaker of the International Assembly for Tolerance and Peace, at the same time MP of Elbasan, as well as the Ambassador of Albania to the United Arab Emirates, H.E Ermal Dredha.

The meeting took place in a fraternal atmosphere where initially the Chairman of the Interfaith Committee Dr. Arben Ramkaj introduced the guests with the heads of the communities and the contribution of QBNF for the benefit of the well-being of the social-community life in Elbasan.

Furthermore, the honored friend from the Emirates expressed his pleasure and considerations for this visit, our people and our interfaith model that he had heard about but that today touched him closely.

MP Balla also highly appreciated the historical role of the Albanian clergy and the valuable contribution of QBNF during these last 2 decades.

Afterwards, the interfaith coordinator and director of QBNF Sokol Lulgjuraj made a summary of the activity and commitments of the Center highlighting the achievements so far and objectives for the future.

In the end, symbolic gifts and a commitment to repeat the reciprocal viists in Albania and in the Emirates were exchanged.