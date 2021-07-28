President Meta welcomes new Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, H.E Faisal Ghazi Ismail Hifzi

The President of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta received on the occasion of the presentation of the Letters of Accreditation the new Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, H.E Faisal Ghazi Ismail Hifzi, whom he warmly congratulated on his assignment and assured him of support in successfully fulfilling his mission in Albania.

In his official public statement, President Meta said that he was convinced that the new Ambassador’s efforts will serve to further strengthen the very good relations between our countries, especially in the economic and trade field. Meta also reiterated the gratitude for the valuable technical and financial assistance and development programs provided over the years by Saudi Arabia for Albania and the Albanian people.