OPEN BALKANS: no borders between three countries as early as 2023

Skopje Economic Forum highlights substantial potential of cooperation; Experts: Kosovo is missing out on a real economic opportunity

The Skopje Economic Forum once again highlighted the enormous potential that regional cooperation and free trade has for economic growth of all the countries if they move forward guaranteeing the basic freedoms. Albanian PM Edi Rama was quoted saying that “according to expert studies if full free trade standards are achieved the economy growth potential is up to 6.7 percent, hence why should countries deprive themselves of this opportunity.”

The Economic Forum for regional cooperation convened in Skopje on the 28 of July gathering once again the proponents of the so called mini-Schengen initiative: Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Serbian president Alexander Vucic and Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev.

A new title was unveiled for the initiative whose ‘mini-Schengen’ moniker has been often criticized. The new name is going to be Open Balkans -signaling to international investors and business that the region is open to all. The Forum is also attended by 300 companies form all the three countries signaling the importance of the business community in this cooperation.

Serbian President Vucic unveiled a grand goal of this platform saying that “in 2023 there shall be no borders between these three countries and one could travel from Belgrade to Tirana and Durres with no interruptions whatsoever.”

Rama reiterated the fact that the door was open to other countries highlighting on the other side that no country would be held back by the skepticism or hesitation of another. Both Rama and Vucic reiterated that past animosities should not become permanent obstacles for the future. Rama was very critical not only of Kosovo for not partaking but also of other countries such as Montenegro and Bosnia for not recognizing the benefits in term of solving joint challenges.

Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti, which has openly defied this mechanisms in the past continued the boycott. Experts warn that Kosovo, by self-isolating like this, is missing out on an opportunity for positive developments in the realm of investments and trade. Kurti has presented in the past another platform-called SEFTA, modeled after CEFTA and being according to him more in line with the Berlin process. It has received no endorsement so far.

A more detailed and concrete plan of measures that would facilitate transport trade and exchanges is expected to be unveiled in the Skopje Forum on its second day , July 29 with some of the points being a gradual easing of travel restrictions, faster "green lanes" at borders, reduced waiting times and easier access to work permits. Other aspirations include cooperation in the energy sector and in the green transition.

All three leaders of the region repeated their frustration with the delays in the integration process. This difficult context is especially dire for the situation of North Macedonia whose PM said that now more than ever citizens feel betrayed and they need to see practical benefits in order to continue supporting this process. Rama on the other side used his well-known metaphors of the process resembling the famous play “Waiting for Godot”.