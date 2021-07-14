Albania Leads in Asylum Seekers to the EU.

The number of Albanians seeking asylum in EU countries reaches staggering proportions. The European Asylum Support Office (EASO) declares as many as 207 asylum-seekers in recent years, with numbers peaking between 2016 to 2020. Of particular significance is the number of minors applying for asylum.

In relation to the population, the numbers of Albanians seeking asylum in the EU as well as other countries have been very high in recent years. According to the latest yearly report by the EASO, there have been a total of 207, 200 applications from Albanian citizens between 2010 and 2020 in the EU and in Switzerland. This data does not include Albanians seeking asylum in the UK

The highest recorded number of Albanian asylum-seekers was in 2015, reaching almost 67 thousand. In 2016 this number was halved, and in between 2017 to 2019 numbers were in the range of 20 and 24 thousand.

The year 2020 marked the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a result saw the closing of borders between countries. During this time the numbers of Albanian asylum-seekers dropped by 7 thousand, as reported by the EASO. The data from the EASO further stratifies their data according to age, and reveals that a significant proportion of Albanian asylum-seekers in a given year is comprised of minors. On average, 33% of new applicants were minors from the year 2010 to 2020. The total numbers of asylum-seekers from Albania exceed that of other countries in the region for the same time frame.

Kosovo ranks second, with 200 thousand asylum-seekers between 2010 to 2020. Notably, the citizens of Kosovo had high numbers of asylum-seekers between 2013 and 2015, followed by a significant decline.

Serbia had 177 thousand new applicants in the last decade, the north of Macedonia 90 thousand, Bosnia had 52 thousand, and Montenegro 12.6 thousand. The period between 2014 and 2015 saw a considerable rise in the number of applicants seeking asylum in the EU, representing the highest numbers of the decade. In relation to the current population, the highest numbers of new applicants for the whole decade belong to Kosovo, due to the high number of requests up to 2015.

Between the years 2016 and 2020, Albania holds this record. In the last four years, 3.7% of the current Albanian population was seeking asylum, compared to 1.65% for Kosovo, 1.3 for North Macedonia, and approximately 0.5% for Serbia, Bosnia, and Montenegro. The data shown has been collected by the EASO, and reported by the magazine Monitor in relation to each country’s population. Due to the fact that these countries are considered safe, the vast majority of these applications have been refused.

Another point of concern is that a significant portion of the Albanian population has left the country during these last 8 years, as many as 400 thousand in fact. This has dire consequences for Albania, as those who have left include young people, individuals that are specialists in a given field, or even artists and entertainers. Such individuals are a vital part of society, and their absence marks a distressing future for Albania.