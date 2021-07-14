Albania under the threat of Cyber attacks. Minister Paleshi announces the formation of a Cybernetic Security Unit.

Albania has been under the continuous threat of cyber attacks, states Minister of Defense Niko Paleshi in an interview with Euronews Albania this Monday. As a response to this, the Cybernetic Security Unit will be established.

“We are a NATO member country; we have rivals and competitors. There are certain interests in play which aim to destabilize our constitutional order, as well as our system of defense, or even gauge our response to such attacks”, explains Paleshi.

According to the Minister, private companies are also being confronted with this threat. They are obligated to pay sizeable fines after a cyber attacks in order to reclaim stolen data, or to simply return their systems to their original state.

“From various information and sources of Intelligence that I am privy to, many private companies are consistently from hackers in and out of the country. Such hackers will demand a price for returning their system to its former state”, added Paleshi.

The minister acknowledged that the country has “modest” defense capabilities, however the Ministry of Defense planned to establish the Cybernetic Security Unit with help from the USA.

Minister Paleshi did not share when the Unit’s activities would become operational, nor did he divulge any further details.