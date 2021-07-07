Policemen and Prosecutors arrested for international drug smuggling

Several members of the police forces, public prosecutors and two members of a former minister’s escort were amongst those arrested on Friday under international drug-trafficking charges. The arrests came as a result of a joint investigation of Albanian and Italian prosecuting services. 6 tons of Marijuana and other drugs were seized during the investigations, which also revealed the existence of highly sophisticated operating network for ensuring the safe smuggling of the drugs to Italy in 2017. Under interrogation, several suspects claimed that members of the police force were paid 15,000 Euros for turning off the radars so that drugs could pass undetected through the Albanian maritime border.

The Democratic Party has frequently alleged that state structures were complicit in drug-smuggling operations, and this latest development serves to confirm allegations that in Albania there is no clear divisive line between the state and organized crime. Although the Albanian prosecution services did not mention the former minister of the interior by name, it is reasonable to assume that they are in fact referring to Saimir Tahiri, who was recently tried under international drug-smuggling charges. Mr Tahiri was previously lauded as the champion of the fight against drugs by Prime-Minister Rama. In a press conference, the Albanian prosecution services claimed that the suspects were also involved in the trafficking of cocaine and heroin, two drugs that have come to dominate the Albanian international drug-smuggling market in recent years with the establishment of the Balkan Route, one of the most important drug-smuggling routes in the world.