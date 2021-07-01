Towards a robust road network which guarantees safety to make road travel more attractive.

The virtual Thematic Event on Road Safety, organized by the EU-funded Twinning Project “Strengthening the capacity of the Albanian Road Authority in applying good governance practices for planning, managing, procuring, implementing and maintaining road investments” was held on 25 June, 2021 and livestreamed on project’s FB fan page. The event brought together various stakeholders from policy level up to academia and construction unions and associations, as well as experts of both Albanian and Polish institutions in road safety management sector to share their knowledge on technical, organizational and educational solutions for Albania and exchange views on further strategic directions in the future.

Moving ahead towards a more sustainable road infrastructure safety management is at the forefront of EU and GoA transport policy. The National Transport Strategy in place in Albania since 2016 is giving a new impetus to this objective by making road safety the cornerstone of highly developed transport network. A road safety management system offers a chance to reduce personal, economic, material and environmental losses on road accidents and their victims.

The EU Directive on Road Infrastructure Safety Management, also commonly known as “human directive” makes the individual a subject and its safety a priority in planning, designing, construction and maintenance of the roads. In order to significantly improve road safety, we must understand that foremost it is a shared responsibility among legislators, road administrators, maintenance and emergency services, police, designers, constructors, car manufacturers and people themselves who are the first ones to benefit from and contribute to a well-developed road and mobility safety management.

Great emphasis was also placed on the impact of solutions of intelligent transport systems on the level of road safety and environmental aspects as well. Travelling safe within a more traveler-friendly road environment, integration of green and smart solutions, data-sharing and the use of the state-of–the-art sustainable technologies such as Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) were highlighted in this context. They make our travel smarter, faster, safer and more convenient. On the other hand, adequate safety education and change of the citizens’ behavior in respect of the traffic rules play a vital role towards reducing the existing obstacles and improving road safety at large.

The event was an excellent opportunity to discuss an open issues concerning the safety condition of the existing roads in Albania, the most important factors causing the road accidents, things that need to be changed in the behavior of road users, including the needs for regulatory interventions.

The thematic event was also a platform to present one of the very important deliverable of the Twinning Project, the Road Safety Classification of National Roads in Albania. This tool, in line with the good EU practices, should be the basis for planning activities in the field of road safety improvement.

The Twinning project through this event seeks to support improvements in the capacity of institutions responsible for the management of road assets in Albania and raise awareness to a wider public on the important impact of road safety on economic and social well-being of Albanian citizens.