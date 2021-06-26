Azerbaijan marks 103rd anniversary of Armed Forces

Today on 26 June Azerbaijan marks the Armed Forces Day, celebrating the establishment of the national army 103 years ago.

After the foundation of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918, the country started creation of the national army to protect the interests of the young state.

Although the ADR was toppled almost two years after the establishment by the Soviet Union, the newly founded state managed to form the national army on June 26, 1918 right after the proclamation of independence. By decision of the Council of Ministers of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, the first regular military unit was created. The Military Ministry of the time, and some of its representatives, such as Samad Bey Mehmandarov, Aliagha Shikhlinski and other military experts, carried out important reforms in the construction of the Azerbaijani army.

When Azerbaijan became part of the Soviet Union in 1920, its armed forces joined the Soviet forces.

After the country restored its independence in 1991, Azerbaijan faced a serious challenges including military aggression by Armenia. As a result of this aggression Armenian armed forces with a support of Soviet troops occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories. The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted a decision on the establishment of Azerbaijani army on Oct. 9, 1991. But the formation of a professional army took place only in late 1993 under the leadership of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, then incumbent Supreme Commander, President Heydar Aliyev, who began to develop the constitution of a modern army.

On May 22, 1998, in accordance with then Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev's decree, June 26 was declared the Armed Forces Day.

Today, following the relevant steps taken under the leadership of current Supreme Commander Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is equipped with modern and strong armed forces, which proved itself during the last 44-day war.

The Azerbaijani army demonstrated its performance to the whole world during this war. Azerbaijani lands, which had been under Armenian occupation for near 30 years, were liberated in a short period of time with the determination and professionalism of the Azerbaijani army.

Azerbaijani people commemorates this day – Day of Armed Forces with even greater joy this year, with proud feelings of liberation of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories.