Music Festival 2021

On June 21st and 22nd, the Italian Institute of Culture in Tirana in collaboration with the French Embassy in Albania and the French Alliance in Tirana will be organizing the Music Festival of 2021.

Today in the afternoon, at 18:00, everyone who is passionate about music is invited to Tunel Terrace, located at the Palace of Culture, to enjoy some good music and dance to the DJ.

Tomorrow at 19:00, the National History Museum will open its doors to the Cremona Quartet, who in collaboration with the Tirana Summer Festival will bring Beethoven to the Albanian citizens.

The entrance will be free until the places provided are filled, as a preventive measure for the spread of Covid-19.