UNESCO World Heritage Committee Session to be chaired by China

The 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will be held in China, in the city of Fuzhou and take place online on 16-31 July. The session will be chaired by China’s Vice Minister for Education and Director of China’s National Commission for UNESCO, Tian Xuejn, and will be combining current work and issues left pending since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UNESCO Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, will also be taking part in the opening session on July 16, during which the Committee will be examining the state of conservation of 255 sites inscribed on the World Heritage List, 53 of which are also part of the List of World Heritage in Danger. This year, the World Heritage List will also be updated with nominations that could not be reviewed last year.

On June 22, Mechtild Rössler, Director of UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, will answer journalists’ questions on the upcoming Committee, and on July 18, both Mr. Tian and Mr. Rössler, will host an online press conference, details on which will be published later.

Nominations for both years are as follows:

2020 Nominations

Natural sites:

Georgia, Colchic Rainforests and Wetlands

Japan, Amami-Oshima Island, Tokunoshima Island, Northern part of Okinawa Island, and Iriomote Island

Republic of Korea, Getbol, Korean Tidal Flat

Slovenia, Classical Karst

Thailand, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex

Mixed cultural and natural sites:

Ethiopia, Holqa Sof Umar: Natural and Cultural Heritage (Sof Umar: Caves of Mystery)

Cultural sites:

Austria / Belgium / Czechia / France / Germany / Italy / United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Great Spas of Europe

Austria / Germany / Hungary / Slovakia, Frontiers of the Roman Empire – The Danube Limes (Western Segment)

Belgium / Netherlands Colonies of Benevolence

Brazil, Sítio Roberto Burle Marx

China, Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China

Dominican Republic, Historical and Archaeological Site of La Isabela

France, Cordouan Lighthouse

Germany, Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt

Greece, Fortress of Spinalonga

India, The Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways – Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Palampet, Jayashankar Bhupalpally District, Telangana State

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Trans-Iranian Railway

Italy, ‘Padova Urbs picta’, Giotto’s Scrovegni Chapel and Padua’s fourteenth-century fresco cycles

Mongolia, Deer Stone Monuments and Related Sites, the Heart of Bronze Age Culture

Netherlands, Dutch Water Defence Lines [extension of “Defence Line of Amsterdam”, inscribed in 1996]

Peru, Chankillo Solar Observatory and ceremonial center

Romania, Roșia Montană Mining Landscape

Saudi Arabia, Cultural Rock Arts in Ḥimā Najrān

Spain, Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro, a landscape of Arts and Sciences

Turkey, Arslantepe Mound

Uruguay, The work of engineer Eladio Dieste: Church of Atlántida

2021 Nominations

Natural sites:

Gabon, Ivindo National Park

Bosnia and Herzegovina / Czechia / France / Italy / Montenegro / North Macedonia / Poland / Serbia / Slovakia / Switzerland, Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe [extension of “Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe”, inscribed in 2007, extensions in 2011 and 2017]

Cultural sites:

Chile, Settlement and Artificial Mummification of the Chinchorro Culture in the Arica and Parinacota Region

Côte d'Ivoire, Sudanese style mosques in northern Côte d’Ivoire

France, Nice, capital of Riviera tourism

Germany, ShUM Sites of Speyer, Worms and Mainz

Germany / Netherlands, Frontiers of the Roman Empire – The Lower German Limes

India, Dholavira: A Harappan City

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Cultural Landscape of Hawraman/Uramanat

Italy, The Porticoes of Bologna

Japan, Jomon Prehistoric Sites in Northern Japan

Jordan, As-Salt - The Place of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality

Latvia, Grobiņa archaeological ensemble

Mexico, Franciscan Ensemble of the Monastery and Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Tlaxcala [extension of “Earliest 16th-Century Monasteries on the Slopes of Popocatepetl”, inscribed in 1994]

Poland, Gdańsk Shipyard – the birthplace of “Solidarity” and the symbol of the Fall of the Iron Curtain in Europe

Russian Federation, Petroglyphs of Lake Onega and the White Sea

Slovenia, The works of Jože Plečnik in Ljubljana – Human Centred Urban Design

Spain, Ribeira Sacra

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales